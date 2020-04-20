Brazoria County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases to mark the county's third highest daily case count and the highest since April 6.
Angleton had the most new cases reported with seven — a woman in her 20s and six men in their 30s, 40s and 50s, two in each age range. Rosharon added six men spanning from their 30s to their 70s.
Pearland had one of their lower days accounting for two of the Monday's total, a woman in her 20s and a man in her 70s.
Men in their 40s from both Richwood and Alvin and an Iowa Colony man in his 60s also tested positive, according to county numbers.
The county now has 333 people who have tested positive with a 160 remaining active. Three people have died and 170 have recovered.
