Bill Hooper
Money. Money. Money. Pay people.
Lisa Flowerree Bigon
Specific, attainable and consistent company goals, clearly communicated and training, support and follow-through to be part of the company’s success.
Rolando Reyes
Having worked under multiple store managers, having the opportunity to lead many others, and now as a boss of my own company I can say that being ‘understanding’ and practicing ‘respect’ for others to be the top of the list for being an effective leader.
