Brunch combines the best parts of breakfast and lunch, often served after many restaurants serve lunch. The odd-meal-out has been gaining attention over the past several years, and that hasn’t gone unnoticed in Brazoria County.
Paying attention to that growth, many local restaurants have responded by redesigning their menus to accommodate customers’ tastes.
“Brunch has gained a lot of popularity in the last year and a half, and the crowd that attends brunch has changed a lot too,” said Yari Cateura, owner of Table 24. “It used to be a crowd of 50- to 60-year-olds, but now it starts in the late 20s.”
The oddball meal is often combined with food specials and unique offerings, which restaurants use to emphasize or enhance their menus.
“Brunch has been offered since Poly Pop opened,” said Audra Robinson, owner of Poly Pop. “We really focus on fresh cocktails and fresh ingredients, (and) we wanted to make sure we had a brunch that captured that.”
And those unique menu options will often bleed over into the weekends.
“If you’re going to be successful serving brunch, you have to make sure it’s a little more eccentric than what your normal breakfast would be,” Robinson said. “Something unique we have is stuffed waffles. I don’t think you’re going to find that anywhere else.”
Serving brunch takes stress off the consumer to get up early and arrive at a restaurant before most stop serving breakfast around 10 a.m., said Shawn Pettit, Wurst Haus manager.
“I think that may be one of the biggest draws to the younger crowd that aren’t typically waking up early on the weekends,” Pettit said. “Knowing you can sleep in and still catch something that’s ‘breakfasty’ has a real appeal.”
Often the people attending brunch are younger, and attend with friends rather than family.
“Our brunch demographic does skew 20-somethings into your early 30s kind of crowd,” Pettit said. “It’s more of a ‘call your friends to come hang out’ type of thing. That’s why we do some fresh cocktails that are a twist on some old recipes.”
Some families make brunch an after-church activity.
“Our church gets out earlier than most so we just came to Poly Pop for brunch,” Vicki Melass said. “We like to go eat after church on most weekends.”
The holidays bring larger crowds to the local businesses, Cateura said.
“People are out more during the holidays, doing Christmas shopping or buying for their meals; they often just want to eat out,” Cateura said. “There’s also a lot of visitors from out of town. They want to visit the local restaurants.”
Part of the appeal to customers is the items available on the menu combine elements of lunch and breakfast.
“Our menu is very heavy on the breakfast, we have four kinds of eggs benedict, omelets; we also have some lunch items but the crowd mostly goes for the breakfast,” Cateura said. “We serve brunch late on Sundays to give people that more relaxed feel.”
