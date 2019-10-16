Thursday
Noon to 1 p.m.
Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey and Mark Mallett of Freeport LNG will speak at the Brazosport Chamber’s annual State of the Community Luncheon in the Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive in Lake Jackson. Tickets are $30 at the door, $35 invoiced and table sponsorships are $350. RSVP to 979-285-2301 or brazosport.edu.
Thursday
2 to 5 p.m.
Improve your marketing efforts with tips from the “Promoting Your Business with Video” workshop at Brazosport College SBDC Corporate Learning Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Online registration is required, and the cost is $25. Visit www.brazosport.edu/sbdc or call 979-230-3380.
Thursday
6 to 7:30 p.m.
The Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber’s Young Professionals will host a mixer at the Clute Fire and EMS station, 210 Commerce St. Enjoy food and bring some business cards to pass around as you network. Call 979-233-2223 or visit bchispanic chamber.com for details.
Saturday
2 to 5 p.m.
Pomona by Hillside Communities in Mavel will celebrate the opening of its new Camp Pomona amenity at 4714 Orchard Creek Lane. Admission is free, and 10 percent of foods and beverage sales plus silent auction proceeds will benefit Pomona Elementary Pirate PTO. It promises amusement rides, food trucks, carnival games, live music, performances by the World’s Strongest Man, jugglers and fire breathers, kid’s activities and free giveaways to the first 200 attendees. Visit www.facebook.com/pomonabyhillwood.
Monday
7:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. flights
The Port Freeport Golf Tournament at The Wilderness, 501 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson, benefits the Port Ministry. Format is a four-person scramble, and entry is $175 per player. Register at www.thewildernessgc.com/portfreeport or call 979-233-2667.
Oct. 23
11:30 to 12:30 p.m.
Frank Mulcahy, founder of the Identiy Theft Advisory Group, will discuss corporate identity theft during the Lunch and Learn session at the Central Brazoria County Business Park at 4005 Technology Drive in Angleton. The cost is $20. RSVP to Nina at the Angleton Chamber at 979-849-6443 or nina@angletonchamber.org.
Oct. 24
Noon to 1 p.m.
RPMW Advisors will present “Financial Advice for Small Business Owners” at its office at 7 West Way Court, Lake Jackson. Includes ree lunch. RSVP to 979-285-0023 or dominik.lara@rpwmadvisors.com by Oct. 23.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.