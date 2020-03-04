Thursday
6 p.m.
The Rotary for Community Fundraiser will be at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds Auditorium. Dinner tickets cost $20. The evening will include entertainment from Southbound 288, catering from On The River, raffles and auctions. Military Moms and Wives of Brazoria County, On Target 4-H Club, Halfway 4-H Club and Danbury 4-H Club will be there to raise money. All proceeds go to Angleton Rotary to benefit local organizations. Call 979-480-4949 with questions.
Friday
Noon
The Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce is having a ribbon cutting for AT&T. It will be the AT&T Store, 103 Harvin Dr., Suite A, Angleton. It’s Free. Call the chamber at 979-849-6443 with questions.
6 p.m.
The 31st annual ABC Cook-Off has its check-in for categories including beef fajitas, chicken, pork spare ribs, and brisket at 1002 ABC Ave., Freeport. The cook-off will resume with more fun at noon Saturday.
Saturday
11 a.m.
UTMB Health is celebrating Dr. Suess’ birthday at Brazos Mall’s TJ Maxx Court, 100 Highway 332 West. UTMB Health representatives will read Dr. Seuss books and host other activities. There will be Dr. Seuss birthday cookie cake.
