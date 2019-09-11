TODAY
11 A.M. TO 1 P.M.
Join other human resources professionals for a presentation on “Managing Minefields,” given by Mark Jodon of Littler Mendelson, during a luncheon at the Associated Builders and Contractors complex, Room B & C, 1002 ABC Ave. in Freeport. $30 for ABC members or $50 for future members. Register at abctxgulfcoast.org/events.
THURSDAY
11 a.m.
Crescentwood Apartments ribbon-cutting at 100 Lakeview Drive. The ceremony will officially unveil the newly remodeled apartment complex, which will include fully renovated two-bedroom units.
SATURDAY
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The monthly Lake Jackson Farmers Market will be at 110 S. Parking Place and feature locally grown and handmade foods, crafts and other items. Visit lakejacksonfarmersmarket.com.
SATURDAY
8 a.m. TO NOON
Visitors will find all homegrown, handmade and homemade items at the monthly Jones Creek Farmers Market at Gulf Prairie Presbyterian Church, 231 N. Gulf Prairie Road. Prospective vendors should call 713-594-4768 or email jonescreekfarmers market@gmail.com.
Sept. 18
11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Economic Development Alliance for Brazoria County’s ninth annual Transportation and Infrastructure Summit will be at the Liberty Alumni Hall in the Alvin ISD Heritage Complex, 10855 Iowa Colony Blvd. Speakers include Brazoria County Engineer Matt Hanks, Brandon Wade of the Gulf Coast Water Authority, Robert Benz of the Texas A&M Transportation Institute and Robert Garza, assistant vice chancellor of government relations at A&M. Tickets are $50. RSVP to 979-848-0560 or gabew@eda-bc.com.
Sept. 19
6:30 p.m.
Four new members will be honored at the Junior Achievement Brazoria County Business Hall of Fame inductions dinner at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Register for a sponsorship, to provide an auction item or to attend. Table sponsorships are $1,000 and individual tickets are $75. Reservations are required at 979-549-0800 or Kimberly.Effenberger@ja.org.
SEPT. 23
10 A.M. REGISTRATION
The Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce’s annual golf tournament fundraiser tees off at 12:30 p.m. at The Wilderness, 501 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. $150 per player or $600 per team of four. Sponsorships are available. Call 979-849-6443.
