B efore I get into these great scoops, I’d like to remind everyone there are some great shopping opportunities this weekend.
Black Friday will bring sales and craziness, with many chain stores opening at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, but Small Business Saturday is a great way to support local businesses. There will be plenty of small businesses to support that day. I’ll work on a full article to let you know about any deals for later this week.
Mulligan’s Golf close to opening
Attending Elle’s Axe House’s soft opening Friday — by the way, I stuck two axes perfectly in the wood out of my two tries, thanks to some great coaching — sparked some conversation about another great recreational opportunity coming to Angleton.
Mulligan’s Golf Center at 855 CR 340 in Angleton hopes to open by the end of the year, but they haven’t set an official date yet, Office Manager Heather West said.
Anyone driving on Highway 288 can see that construction is going well.
The golf center will have a two-story driving range that uses Toptracer Range laser technology to track where the balls land, West said. This is the same technology Topgolf uses, and Mulligan’s will be like a Topgolf facility, she said.
While they call it a driving range, the technology will allow golfers to play a full 18-hole course from their bays, West said.
There will be a sports bar on the second floor, but not a full restaurant like other facilities might have, she said. But with a mini-bar on the first floor and “ballpark food,” the golf center will offer fun for adults and families alike.
Mulligan’s will provide golf clubs at every bay and have junior-sized and left-handed clubs available upon request.
New Mexican buffet opens in Freeport
Maria Hinds took over ownership of what used to be a Chinese Buffet at 325 S. Brazosport Blvd. in Freeport and finally fulfilled her dream of opening her own eatery, Maria Bonita’s Restaurant.
“My mom has always wanted to do this,” said her daughter, Ann Hinds.
Maria Hinds never had time to do so before, but finally set her mind to it, Ann Hinds said.
They opened the restaurant for the first time Tuesday and will continue to be open daily from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.
They start with breakfast, which is served by waitresses in traditional Mexican outfits, then there will be a lunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The lunch buffet is $12.50 a person.
The menu includes traditional tacos, omelettes, quesadillas and breakfast plates, including migas, fajitas and eggs, pork chop ranchero and chicharron.
There are some special items like a barbecue brisket sandwich and brisket torta.
Weekend-only items include traditional Mexican style menudo with beef tripe and hominy served with “all the trimmings” and pozole, homemade pork meat and hominy stew.
The recipes were created by the Hinds family, their friends and the community, Ann Hinds said. They plan to expand and serve dinner eventually.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.