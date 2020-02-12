T he family behind The Fill Station and Brian’s Bar-B-Q brought a new concept to downtown with Bodega Deli, which partner Kent Devine describes as an “upscale convenience store.”
The restaurant and store is open from 11 a.m. until late at night — how late depends on the day — Tuesday through Saturday.
The partners had always loved “this little gas station” at 5 Circle Way downtown, Devine said.
George Moses owned that gas station and auto repair garage, Moses 66 Services, for 32 years. He walked around his former business with me Friday as the staff inside wrapped up numerous sandwiches for a lunch crowd. The line wrapped around the lobby while people filled up all the tables inside the restaurant and outside on the patio.
“I pumped a lot of gas right there where those people are sitting,” Moses said.
As he walked through the deli and store, he saw the original switches that lifted cars up for oil changes and his garage doors.
“They tried to coordinate a little bit of the history,” Moses said. “I’m real pleased with that.”
He hopes Bodega Deli will be a great business and said from all indications so far, it seems like it will. Moses told me he was impressed, and he’s not easy to impress.
I so appreciate Mr. Moses meeting with me, honoring the business’ past and being excited about its future.
The business was built around its name, Devine said. His brother spent 10 years in New York City, where there is a “bodega” on every corner that had necessities including a deli and convenience store with “everything you need,” he said.
Bodega will have everything downtown shoppers need and beyond, including more than 100 wines and 140 beers. Customers can drink on site or buy it to take home.
They can even pick out their own six-packs, Devine said, adding there could be more beers or a different variety in the future.
“It’ll be ever-evolving and changing, I’m pretty sure,” he said.
The food menu includes cold sandwiches like the “Lt. Dan” with pickled shrimp, apple, bacon and mayo on a jalapeño cheddar bun, hot sandwiches like the “Ryan” with four Wagyu meatballs, provolone and marinara and salads.
The partners are also working on an “awesome dessert menu” including creme brulee, Devine said.
The Devine family’s efforts to bring innovative businesses to the Brazosport area, which incorporates awesome food, should be commended.
Consignment boutique closing in Angleton
For a heartbreaking reason, Linda Alcaraz is closing the antique store she’s had for five years at 108 N. Velasco St., Angleton.
Alcaraz was diagnosed with breast cancer and will have to go through chemotherapy, which makes her too sick to run Bella Rose Consignment Boutique by herself.
The store will shutter officially at the end of this month, so Alcaraz is having some major clearance sales. This is a great chance to get bed frames, clothes, boots, shoes, jewelry and antique glassware at 50 to 75 percent off.
But Alcaraz’s antiquing career is not ending altogether. She will rent a small room at Antiquing Brazoria County Co-op, 1004 W. Highway 6, Alvin.
Vic Penuel owns Antiquing Brazoria County Co-op Store and said Alcarez’s business is welcome to combine with his for as long as she needs.
“She’s just a really nice person,” Penuel said.
He hopes she’ll be able to reopen her business after her treatment.
People don’t always realize the reasoning behind family businesses closing down, Penuel said.
“It’s not always economic,” he said. “We have a network of family businesses. Sometimes people will collapse and hang out with us for a while, like a roommate.”
Penuel wants the best for Alcaraz and I do, too. I thank her for sharing such a personal, tough story.
Cavender’s talk continues
Lake Jackson officials plan to again meet with representatives of Cavender’s Western Wear & Cowboy Boots, City Manager Bill Yenne said.
“We’re still very hopeful that they’re coming,” Yenne said. “It sounds like they are.”
Cavender’s is having discussions with Brazos Mall because as I reported, they’re considering a sliver of land between the mall and Academy Sports + Outdoors.
That leaves some concerns about the ring road around the mall, flow of traffic and drainage. Despite what some people on social media say, Lake Jackson staff is diligent to ensure new development does not cause flooding.
Cavender’s will bring requests to the city once they settle things with the mall, Yenne said. They’re discussing a quite large store, 16,000 square feet to be exact.
The city looks forward to having this major retailer, but Yenne said nothing is certain until they open the doors to welcome shoppers.
