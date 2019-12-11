ANGLETON — Bringing the party back to Brazoria County, the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce welcomed Bizzy Buzz-Your Party Store to the area with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Saturday.
The locally owned party store at 728 E. Henderson in Angleton opened in August.
“I used to do party rentals like inflatables, popcorn machines, margarita machines and things like that, and I did it out of my home,” said Nakia McGhee, one of two sisters who share ownership of the store. “It became a lot because my kids were young and so I had to stop.”
A few years later, McGhee and her sister, Cherena Bolton, believed it was a good time to revive their party service.
“I have always wanted to own my own business, so I decided to open a store,” McGhee said. “It gave me the opportunity to have everything available to customers.”
Bolton shared similar interests and agreed to merge them in their business.
“I did side parties for family members and friends and my sister was looking for a business to get into, so she thought we should open a party store,” Bolton said. “I love decorating, so that was already a hobby of mine.”
McGhee wants to maintain a close relationship with the community.
“We try to change up our stock, but we also listen to the customers and they may request certain things. We always try to have what the customers need,” she said. “You don’t have a business if you don’t interact with the community.”
A small business allows the owners to take a more personal approach with their customers, McGhee said.
“I love people and I love to entertain,” McGhee said. “It’s just different when you have the ability to come in and not be stressed. My stress goes down when I come to work.”
Raised in Angleton, the owners wanted to stay local to help reduce the commute to a party store.
“We worked with the Small Business Development Center in Brazosport College, and they thought it was a good idea because there is nothing in this area,” McGhee said.
The community has been very supportive of the new small business, Bolton said.
“A lot of people have said they’re glad we’re here, so we’re excited about that, and we’re always communicating with them to see what they need and want,” McGhee said.
In addition to operating Bizzy Buzz, both sisters work other full-time jobs.
“My sister and I both work; I work for the postal service and she works for the state,” McGhee said. “We have family help to keep everything going.”
Ishia Davis, longtime friend of McGhee, has supported her throughout her journey.
“I’m excited for Nakia. I know she’s always wanted to do this,” Davis said. “Nakia has been talking about owning her own business for over 10 years. I’m so proud of her.”
The Angleton chamber has been very supportive of the business and its location.
“We are very excited, the owners are just the sweetest people and they have an amazing assortment of products at great prices,” said Beth Journeay, chamber president and CEO.
Journeay has found a strong communal bond between the business and residents.
“It’s so good to have them right here in Angleton,” Journeay said. “They’re just here trying to serve the community and provide what we need, and it’s good to have that in Angleton.”
