THURSDAY
7 p.m.
Shadow Creek Financial Center is hosting free financial education workshops to promote financial literacy. This will be at 11233 Shadow Creek Pkwy., Suite 255, Pearland.
SATURDAY
8:30 a.m.
Race to the finish line at the first Meridiana 5K in Iowa Colony. Proceeds will benefit the Meridiana Elementary PTO. The ace will begin at Meridiana’s Oasis Village, 4003 Meridiana Parkway. Contact Michelle Solis at 281-915-5513 for more information.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
After the 5K will be an Iowa Colony First Responders Bash at Freedom Field, 10855 Iowa Colony Blvd.
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The monthly Lake Jackson Famers Market is here again. Rain or shine, vendors with local fruits and vegetables and many more offerings will be at the pavilion at 110 South Parking Place. Visit ljfarmersmarket.com for more information.
