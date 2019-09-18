There has been plenty of concrete poured so fewer cars are sitting idle on Highway 288. But just off the highway where the toll lanes will begin, more concrete is being put in where vehicles are sure to be in park.
Following up on a reader’s question about why so much land has been cleared north of Highway 6 in Manvel, City Manager Kyle J. Jung told us it will be home to new Toyota dealership. The 18-acre site is across the highway from the Rodeo Palms subdivision.
The Del Bello Lakes neighborhood nearby is also in the process of adding about 100 to 400 homes, Brazoria County Pct. 4 Commissioner David Linder said.
The dealership will take several more months to complete, with piping and other work starting very soon, Jung said.
“They are working on the foundation now,” he said.
Love the gamers
A “Far Side” cartoon from about three decades ago shows grateful parents looking through newspaper want ads and finding dozens of listings for skilled Nintendo players. Few would have guessed that would become a real way to make a living, but it is, and Drew Davenport sees good money in it.
This month he opened Leeroy’s Esports, 221 Parking Way in Lake Jackson. It offers the most up-to-date gaming at an hourly rate and will host birthday parties, esports tournaments and other events.
“We know there is a growing amount of professional esports opportunities in the world, and would like to give gamers in our area an opportunity to build their skills and eventually go pro” Davidson said.
Esports isn’t just for those who can school others in Madden, but “World of Warcraft,” “Halo,” “Fortnite” and other popular role-playing titles. And they’re a far cry both graphically and the level of challenge from trying to rescue the princess on Nintendo’s “Legend of Zelda.”
Gamers haven’t always had the best reputation, and he wants to create a place where people can play games together, Davenport said.
“Much like a gym where you can play pickup basketball, we are seeing gamers make new friends and play together in person,” he said.
It’s all in the wash
The amount of rain we’re expecting this week can’t routinely be counted on to wash away the filth that can build up on vehicles. Rich’s Car Wash will do the job when Mother Nature doesn’t.
The chain of car washes is open at 2518 N. Velasco St. with express wash tunnels and full-service car washes, spokeswoman Michelle Bennett said. A grand opening is planned for Sept. 28.
Rich’s has special tools to remove bugs that collect on a long road trip — or a short one in some of the county’s swampier areas, Bennett said.
“We also reclaim our water,” she said. “That’s an additional way we are environmentally friendly.”
Pure thinking
Residents wanting the freshest-looking faces can stop by Nature Pure Life, 108 Parking Way, for its array of natural skin care and cannabidiol products that help with eczema and other skin irritations, owner Frank Jones said.
The products are invented and created locally in Brazoria County using ingredients such as aloe vera and beeswax from Rosharon, Jones said.
“We are big on natural things, natural ingredients,” he said.
