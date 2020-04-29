Like its residents, Brazoria County’s corporations have made a trend out of stepping up to help however they can during disasters.
This public health disaster presents a different array of issues than others, such as hurricanes. A record number of people are out of work, first responders and medical facilities require more supplies and official agencies are working around the clock to minimize impact.
With this sampling of corporate donations and good deeds, you’ll see local industry giants are making a great effort to support those who need it right now.
BASF donates sanitizer
BASF donated 20 one-liter bottles of hand sanitizer to CHI-St. Luke’s Health Brazosport, another 20 to Sweeny Community Hospital and another 20 to UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury Campus, Community Outreach Representative Tabitha Ray told me.
Outside of the county, the company also donated to Memorial Hermann’s NICU department, which had completely run out of hand sanitizer, she said.
“Safety and health is our utmost priority at BASF,” Ray said.
BASF officials did not end up using the sanitizer they ordered for a planned event. Since sanitizer is taking weeks to be delivered or placed on back order, this presented an easy opportunity to benefit those on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.
“They were so excited because they needed supplies,” Ray said. “People don’t know when they’re going to be able to get it.”
BASF does have some facilities making sanitizer, so it’ll be easier for them to access later on, she said.
MEGlobal donates PPE to fire departments
MEGlobal Oyster Creek donated more than 1,500 Tyvek suits to local fire departments, the company announced in a news release. These suits, also known as coveralls, will help fire departments respond to anywhere they are needed.
“Fire departments have been depleting their inventory of PPE (personal protective equipment) and are unable to restock their supplies,” Brazoria County Fire Marshal Martin Vela said in the release. “Having proper PPE for unknown or known medical emergencies provides the fire service with a valuable level of protection for our first responders.”
These suits were left over from MEGlobal’s construction, Site Leader Scott Daigle said in the release.
“In times like these we all need to step up and find ways to help each other,” Daigle said in the release. “It made perfect sense to give them to the people who are on the front lines right now.”
Dow helps Local feed health department
When The Local owner Gaye Linford saw some corporations in Houston were buying food from local restaurants to donate to first responders, she knew Brazoria County corporations would be on board with the idea.
It benefits all parties involved, since the restaurant gets to make a large sale and healthcare workers get well-deserved free food.
Linford approached Dow Chemical Co., where Public Affairs Manager Gabriella Cone said she’d love to do this and benefit the oft under-recognized Brazoria County Health Department.
This was a small token of appreciation in two ways, Cone told me.
“We wanted to thank our county health department staff who have been working tirelessly throughout this pandemic, but also show our support for small businesses like The Local who are doing everything they can to stay in business during these trying times,” she said in an email.
Since sales at The Local are down about 75 percent, purchases like this make a huge difference, Linford said.
“It’s wonderful and incredibly helpful when big companies like Dow want to help us out and spend a big chunk of change,” Linford said.
Restaurants typically make money off of volume and have small profit margins, she said, adding every penny counts.
“Honestly, the way things are right now … it’s great to get out and do something good,” Linford said.
Mattress None
OK, I just had to get that pun in somewhere. Lake Jackson still has plenty of mattress-buying options, but Mattress One is not one of them. Sleep Number will replace it.
It appears from its website that Mattress One, a Florida-based company, shut down all of its locations in Texas. The three locations in Pearland have their phones disconnected.
The building, which is in the same strip center as Buffalo Wild Wings, now will boast a Sleep Number store. Signs on the door say it’s opening Spring 2020.
This store shouldn’t be confused with Mattress Firm Clearance, which is on the corner of Highways 288 and 332 in the same strip center as the UPS store, or regular Mattress Firm, across Highway 288 in the same strip center as Goodwill or Mattress Overstock, which was also in that strip center but is now permanently closed, according to Google.
I hope I’m not the only one who was shocked realizing that I’m constantly surrounded by mattress stores.
Sleep Number in Lake Jackson is hiring. Go to jobs.sleepnumber.com to apply.
