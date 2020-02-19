BRAZORIA
Kevin Henry brings the distinct sound of bumping music everywhere he goes, on land or water.
Henry and his wife, Lucinda, own Liquid Rides, a full-service marine center in Brazoria. But after Henry created and patented a portable speaker called the Boomstick, he expects his business to boom along with it.
“It started in a garage at my house,” Henry said.
Originally from Clute, Henry moved to be along the San Bernard River in Brazoria in 2012.
He opened a small shop there in 2015 because he saw a need for a boat repair business in the area. He expanded it into the 17,000-square-foot location at 2602 FM 521 in late 2017.
The business services engines, works on stereos, lighting and upholstery and details boats.
Before opening the store, Henry had a career that helped inspire his invention of the Boomstick.
He worked for Chevron Phillips for 15 years, making him very familiar with light plants. Light plants are mobile light towers on wheels that can be towed like a trailer, often seen alongside contractors working in the dark.
Henry had the idea to take out the engine, generator and lights of a light plant base and replace them with speakers. In 2016, he built the prototype of what is now branded the Boomstick.
Three years later, in 2019, Henry was granted a patent that confirms his technology is original and nobody else can sell it. Specifically, it patents the mobile use of stereo and public address system, Henry said.
While he has plenty of space to work on the Boomsticks at Liquid Rides, they are not for use on boats. They would just be too heavy to float, he said.
The Boomsticks do use marine equipment for speakers, Henry said.
The marketing took off after JL Audio, a marine, mobile and home audio product manufacturer that Liquid Rides works closely with, wanted its own Boomstick, Manager Jackson Yarbrough said.
JL Audio took it all over the country to trade shows, which built interest in the product, Yarbrough said.
That is what got the Boomstick some recognition, Henry said. Last week, he attended the American Rental Association show in Orlando, Florida, and sold multiple units.
“It was a huge success,” Henry said.
He can build a Boomstick in a week or two and plans to hire new employees to keep up with the expected demand, he said.
They sell for about $35,000, Henry said. The base model starts at $17,900, but customizations often raise the price.
“This should easily double our revenue,” Henry said.
In the back of the Liquid Rides shop, the original prototype bumps music all day every day, Yarbrough said. When he began working for Henry three years ago, he said he had never seen anything like it.
“I love working here,” Yarbrough said.
He has always been interested in working with audio and hopes the Boomstick takes off.exclusively do that, he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.