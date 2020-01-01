Sales tax in Lake Jackson is “flat as a fritter” compared to last year, its city manager said, and that is reflective of the county.
The last few years have been flat within the city, which uses sales tax as its largest revenue source, City Manager Bill Yenne said.
The Texas Comptroller’s website shows Lake Jackson’s sales tax is down 1.53 percent this year compared to last. But the reports are a couple of months behind, so holiday shopping will not be reflected until February or March, Yenne said.
Brazoria County’s sales tax revenue is down 2.6 percent from last year, according to the Comptroller website.
These numbers can be more convoluted than they appear, Freeport City Manager Tim Kelty said.
“It’s hard to project, but we do look at it on an annual basis and try to be conservative when we estimate a sales tax for our budget,” Kelty said.
On a usual basis, if a consumer buys something in October, the store will pay the state for the sales tax in November, then the state pays the city its portion in December, Kelty said. That state’s payment to the cities per month is what the Comptroller’s website reflects.
Month by month, sales tax numbers will get larger then drop again, he said. This is because some major retailers pay sales tax quarterly rather than monthly, Kelty said.
October is always a high month for this reason, he said.
The months fluctuate, but Freeport’s sales tax has increased this calendar year, Kelty said. The comptroller’s website shows Freeport sales tax is up by 1.74 percent this year.
In smaller cities, some purchases can significantly impact the month’s sales tax revenue. For example, Danbury’s sales tax is up by 99 percent this month.
A purchase of land, a vehicle or other high-priced item can sway those numbers.
Other cities are having good months and steady improvement through the years, like Brazoria, City Manager Olan Massingill said. December’s sales tax report shows Brazoria is up about $7,000 or 6.57 percent, according to the website, though it is down 1.58 percent for the year.
In 2015 and 2016 sales tax dropped a bit in Brazoria, but now it is increasing every year, he said.
Clute had a significant rise in sales tax this year, up 6.91 percent from last year, the comptroller’s website shows. Angleton dropped a bit, by 3.53 percent, and major shopping hub Pearland is down by 1.26 percent this year, the numbers indicate.
Many cities in Brazoria County had an increase in sales tax in 2017 because of residents buying materials to repair their homes and properties after Hurricane Harvey’s devastating floods. That dropped off in 2018 and has remained fairly stagnant through 2019, officials say.
The comptroller’s numbers show the county had $34,121,820.96 in sales tax allocations in 2018 and $33,234,568.53 in 2019.
“We need it to go back up,” Yenne said.
