ANGLETON
The Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce’s first quarterly lunch and learn event incorporated a presentation from Margarey Valdez and Daniel Duke, both of Market Design Team in Richwood, and provided an opportunity for community business owners and representatives to learn how to best utilize social media as a business marketing tool.
“Look around you and see how many businesses and organizations are here today,” Valdez said at a seminar on Wednesday. “This many people being able to collaborate and learn from each other and bounce business ideas off of each other with social media — you’re creating a team and a community.”
Director of marketing and events for the chamber Nina Smith said the organization is trying to gear events toward topics that will benefit members.
“We’ll have three more after this,” she said.
Topics for the next three sessions will depend on what chamber members want to learn more about, she said, while a session conducted last year addressed identity theft.
“Since most of our members are local businesses and they’re small business owners, Facebook is one of the biggest marketing tools that they have,” Smith said. “We’re trying to better benefit them so that they have the knowledge and skills to better market their small business.”
Social media marketing might be more beneficial to smaller businesses that don’t have the funds bigger businesses can put toward professional marketing services, Smith said.
“We all know that social media has become a really important part of our businesses and organizations,” Valdez said. “We have to use it whether we like it or not.”
Social media lends credibility and awareness to small businesses, Duke said. Consistent posting offers top of mind visibility, which means consumers will see a post and think about the business, Valdez added.
They spoke about the importance of building an effective profile, and Facebook is one tool that can be used like a website to offer relevant information to clients, Valdez said.
However, it’s important to first know who your client is, she said. This way, advertising can be better targeted.
“Big brands are trying to appeal to very large audiences, so they have the need to keep their advertising very generic,” Duke said. “Your advertising can be very targeted, because you know who you’re appealing to in your local market.”
It is important to target the clients, rather than the algorithm, they said. Words such as “like” or “comment” or “share” are not helpful because Facebook’s algorithm catches those, and can prevent more people from seeing the post.
Focus on what your clients want to see, and what will engage them or make them feel good, and post on that, Valdez said.
“If you’re aiming at your client instead of the algorithm, you’re actually doing a better job because it’s a few steps behind,” she said.
While Duke and Valdez primarily focused on Facebook, they also introduced some other resources: Canva, which is useful for designing something eye-catching that can be posted online, and Hootsuite, which can be used to schedule social media posts ahead of time.
“Really what works is whatever’s working for you,” Duke said.
West Columbia Chamber of Commerce CEO LaBonne Casey said the presentation was likely to help promote an upcoming event.
“The Chamber is fixing to promote the San Jacinto Festival and we are looking to employ all available social media to make this our biggest event ever,” Casey said. “And they gave me the tools to do that.”
