In a continuous effort to support businesses, regardless whether they are members, Brazoria County chambers of commerce are banding together to inform residents how and where they can still spend their dollars locally.
A county official contacted Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce President Beth Journeay to say that while it’s really helpful that each chamber is keeping their communities up to date on restaurant takeout and delivery options, it’d be even better if they made a master list for the county.
This is something the chambers are working on, Journeay said.
“We’re just like everybody else trying to figure out what we can do,” she said.
The Angleton Chamber is also keeping members motivated with different posts for each day of the week on Facebook, Journeay said. That includes “Take Out Tuesday.”
The Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce is sending out emails highlighting dining options still open for delivery, pickup or curbside service, along with some retail information, President and CEO Sandra Shaw said.
They’re also using their platform to send out information on COVID-19 as they get it, along with information about Small Business Administration loans many will be needing to stay afloat, Shaw said.
If anyone will need an SBA loan, now is the time to start paperwork for it, she said.
“We’re doing everything that we can to help our members and help our business community,” Shaw said. “Certainly support your local restaurants. They are really hurting right now.”
Both presidents said they were impressed with how quickly businesses are adapting to changes they have to make.
“We’ve got great businesses and people in the Brazosport area and county. They’re adapting and trying to help others as well,” Shaw said.
It’s an incredibly critical time to shop locally, since those dollars will stay and give back to the community, she said.
They both want to do everything they can to support businesses and make sure they come out stronger on the other side.
“In my heart, I firmly believe that we’re all in this together and we’re gonna come out stronger on the other end because that’s what Brazoria County does,” Journeay said.
