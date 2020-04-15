If there’s one thing I’ve learned from living in Brazoria County for more than two years, it’s that people care about each other.
This is exemplified in times of crisis and during this pandemic. People are sewing masks to donate, giving record amounts of money to local food pantries and supporting local businesses. Although all types of sales are down, business owners and managers are doing what they can to support employees.
Opportunity to choose
Gulf Coast Auto Park General Manager Mark Holian, along with the dealership’s owners, had a goal to not lay off a single employee throughout the pandemic, Holian said.
They gave all their employees a choice. They could continue to work and be paid 100 percent of their average monthly income from 2019, or stay home and be paid 75 percent of their average monthly income from 2019.
In a time of anxiety, Gulf Coast Auto employees’ income is one less thing to worry about, Public Relations and Marketing Director Kailey Holian said.
“This speaks volumes to the company and who’s leading it,” she said.
This lets every employee make the decision that is best for them and their families, Mark Holian said.
Irving Rosas, who works in sales for Gulf Coast Ford, made the decision to stay home. His wife takes steroids for her back, which means her immune system is greatly compromised, and his 15-year-old daughter is strictly complying with stay-at-home orders, he said.
“It was kind of a no-brainer for me,” Rosas said. “I don’t know how many other companies are offering this, but I would guess very few.”
Not only does Rosas feel secure, but it reinforces the fact he works for a great company, he said.
The choice means no one is at work because they have to be, Mark Holian said.
Rick Drenner, finance manager at Gulf Coast Chevrolet, is an employee who chose to stay and work, Drenner said.
“If anything, when that came out, it just makes me want to work harder for an ownership like that,” he said, referring to the options the employees were offered.
He’s worked at Gulf Coast Auto Park for eight years and loves it, he said.
Everyone continues to be cautious about not shaking hands or giving hugs like normal — the dealerships have also installed plexiglass guards for employees if possible — but the employees are glad to be at work, Drenner said.
“Everyone is very upbeat and happy,” he said.
Gulf Coast Auto Park is also seeing more people buy cars without stepping foot inside its buildings than ever before, Mark Holian said. They are able to do most things online then deliver the vehicles to the purchaser for free.
Buying a car completely from home, without waiting hours in a dealership? Sounds like a dream.
The best thing about Gulf Coast Auto Park is the team, from the top down, Mark Holian said. He’s not afraid to show how much that means to him, considering he shed a few tears while talking about it.
Buy some barbecue and T-shirts
The partners who own The Fill Station and Bodega in Lake Jackson and Brian’s Bar-B-Q in Clute are feeling the hit every local business is during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also heavily considering their employees in their operations.
The Fill Station had some T-shirts and tank tops on hand before this began, Partner Kyle Devine said. Now, they are selling the shirts and any proceeds will go toward the employees unable to work right now, he said.
Fortunately they haven’t had to let anyone go at any locations, Devine said. Anyone who was full-time — or an adult, with bills to pay — is still working, he said.
About a quarter of their employees are teens or people who live at home and are in school, so the “core, integral” team is still earning their living, Devine said. They’ve cut back some hours, but are grateful they haven’t had to let anyone go.
The Fill Station is the one businesses where the employees relied heavily on people dining in, drinking and tipping, Devine said. The “front of house” staff there has been reduced from about 20 to 10, he said.
The owners have been able to triple the wages of those on staff since they’re not earning tips, and for anyone out of work, they’ll get the proceeds from the shirt sales.
“We’re doing whatever we can to help employees out,” Devine said.
Coy Matula, who works at The Fill Station, is really impressed by the restaurant’s ownership, he said. The proceeds from the shirts will be split between all the people who need it, Matula said.
“It’s pretty amazing actually, it kinda caught me off guard,” he said of the plan.
So if you’re wondering where to pick up food from tonight, swing by The Fill Station and buy a shirt while you’re at it. The Fill Station and Bodega are both delivering through Waitr.
Daylily sale
goes curbside
Like most events, the Brazosport Daylily Society’s annual daylily sale is canceled. However, these daylily enthusiasts had already dug up and potted about 500 flowers.
These beautiful flowers won’t be in their prime next year, so they had to figure something out.
Loris Garrett and his “better half,” Sandy Roberts are offering these flowers for sale by curbside Friday and Saturday. This is the same location as their daylily garden, which usually brings groups of tourists from garden clubs as far away as Austin, Garrett said.
“It’s kind of disappointing. We’re disappointed because we like to see people come out to the yard, they really get a thrill when they come out,” he said. “It’s a pretty sight.”
But to comply with social distancing and help people stay safe, they are setting up a large sign with pictures of each of the 94 varieties of daylilies they’ll have for sale. This way, people can drive up, point out the picture of the type of flowers they’d like to buy, and Garrett and Roberts will go retrieve them.
“It’s just a way to do without people having to be in close quarters,” Garrett said.
The sale is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 509 Huckleberry Drive in Lake Jackson.
Not only is it supporting a local club and people, purchasing a daylily will give the buyer something to take care of, which is another source of entertainment while you’re trapped at home. Sounds great to me.
