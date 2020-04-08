Driving through downtown Lake Jackson or Angleton to see empty parking lots is disheartening right now, but there is a lot going on behind the scenes that should lift spirits.
Local chambers of commerce, nonprofit organizations and statewide programs are implementing admirable measures to support local restaurants. These help pay owners and employees and some also benefit families in need of food.
That is not to say everything is going to be OK. Many restaurants, stores and other small businesses have had to at least temporarily close their doors, leaving many to wonder if they’ll be able to reopen.
I hope they all do. We can all do our part by staying home to help the pandemic end faster and allow them to get back in business as soon as possible.
Buy a Brazoria County business gift card
The Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Market Design Team and Gift Up! for an online gift card initiative.
They created a website, bcgiftcards.com, where businesses can sign up to be advertised and sell gift cards. When people buy gift cards, the funds will go directly to the business and can help with costs during this pandemic.
The gift cards are set up with expiration dates in a year, so customers will have “more than enough time to use them when we’re all back on track,” the chamber said in an email.
Gift Up! waived its 3.9 percent fee for the businesses that sign up for the program during the COVID-19 pandemic, the chamber said.
“We are so excited about this,” Chamber President Beth Journeay said. “It’s helping a small business at a time when they can’t open their doors.”
There are people who are truly interested in purchasing a gift card for a place they regularly do business with, knowing they’ll use it later, she said. It’s also a great opportunity to give gifts for Easter or Mother’s Day, Journeay said.
Gift cards are not a new concept, but this way of doing it provides a professional, online presence for small businesses, she said.
Market Design Team is an Angleton Chamber member that concocted the idea as a way to help small businesses, Journeay said. The program is open to all businesses, not just chamber members, she said.
“We just care about every business and want everyone to be successful,” Journeay said.
This is a great opportunity for people who want to go out and shop, but can’t, to support their local businesses and have prepaid funds for a shopping spree when that is possible again.
The chamber already has 12 businesses signed up at bcgiftcards.com. The salons include urbaneve and BleuRoots, which is also a boutique and has merchandise for sale online right now, Kandace Alexander Lashes, The County Seat Barbers and Eye Candy Lash & Beauty Bar.
The other boutiques are Carta Valley Market and Back Road Beauties. Mandy Meyer Massage Therapist is also participating, along with The Picket Fence and The Picket Fence Too, Brew-n-Bake and Gina Renee’s Catering.
This is a great opportunity for businesses to sign up and get some much-needed funds and for the community to support them during this unprecedented, unpredictable time.
No events, no catering
I gave Gina Renee Langlinais a call to see how things were going since I figured if there’s no luncheons going on where I would usually eat Gina Renee’s delicious food, she might not have a reason to cook it.
It turns out Langlinais regularly does weekly specials that she cooks in the commercial licensed kitchen in her garage. People order whatever it may be, pick up the meals after work and take it home, she said. This is a big hit with seniors and parents, she said.
But since Langlinais can’t be serviced by commercial restaurant suppliers, the scarcity of groceries made it difficult to get the food she needed to cook for her customers.
“At the moment, I decided I would put it on hold,” she said of her business.
There were three big catering events that had to be canceled or postponed, and she feels especially bad for the brides and grooms who have spent so long preparing for a wedding, she said.
Langlinais plans to start her business back up in a week or two, following all CDC guidelines, but she remains much more concerned about others.
“I just feel really bad for so many people counting on the income,” she said.
Gina Renee’s is participating in the gift card program and she thinks it’s a great idea.
“People are wanting to help and you just don’t know how,” but this gives them an opportunity, she said.
Comfort Food Care Packages
Another way to support local restaurants is to donate through the Comfort Food Care Packages program. Youth & Family Counseling Services in Angleton is facilitating the program for Brazoria, Matagorda and Wharton counties.
The program lets people donate to participating restaurants, which will purchase the restaurant’s food for a “care package” that gets donated to a family in need. The only problem is, they need more local restaurants to sign up.
The only restaurant that has signed up with the counseling service so far is Gordon Street Tavern in Alvin, Youth & Family Counseling CEO Bettye Smith said.
But Center Court Pizza & Brew in Clute also plans to participate, owner Kevin Baimbridge said. They will do two large pizzas and 24 wings for $50, which people can donate whenever they buy food or at any time, he said.
Brazosport Cares Development Associate Nicole Larson approached them and other restaurants that participated in Restaurant Week about the program as a thank you, she said. This was an opportunity to support the restaurants that supported them, Larson said.
Youth & Family Counseling Services will identify the families in need — they already have quite a few signed up — and Favor will deliver the donated food to them for free.
Though Center Court’s sales are down about 60 percent, they’re still jumping at any chance to help, Baimbridge said.
“If it’s helping the community, that’s what we’re all about,” Baimbridge said.
They’ve fed Kroger employees, the Clute Police Department, hospital employees and have plans to feed others.
“It’s a great feeling,” he said. “We’re still very grateful for the business we do have.”
They have some of the best crust in town and they’re helping others, so buying food and donating there would be a win-win.
To see which restaurants are participating or sign up to participate, visit txrestaurant.org/CFCPprogram.
Coming next week
Gulf Coast Auto Park is celebrating Autism Awareness Month in a big way. On Monday, the group of dealerships began donating $20 to Brazoria County Association for Children with Handicaps for every vehicle sold.
BACH is an awesome organization that will definitely benefit from these funds. If you were debating whether to buy that car right now, here’s your sign to go for it.
I plan to talk with the dealership’s leaders and learn more about what this mission means to them — and how well they’re treating their employees at this time — to be part of my column next week.
