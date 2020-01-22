LAKE JACKSON
It’s been a long time coming, but Olive Garden is finally in Lake Jackson and open for business.
The restaurant had its grand opening Monday and celebrated with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday with the Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce, which designated Olive Garden as the Business of the Day for Jan. 21, 2020.
“Obviously Olive Garden is one that we have all waited for for a long time,” said Fred Ortiz, who serves on the Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce board. “As long as I can remember we talked about getting an Olive Garden in town — and I’ve been here about 11 years. We hope that they will be involved in the community as much as the community will be involved with them.”
People like to go out to try the new place — and the new place is right here, Ortiz said.
“The whole message of our chamber is to shop locally, and now we have an opportunity — another reason to stay here in town locally,” he said.
Olive Garden is excited about the opportunity to be a part of the Brazosport community, General Manager and Lake Jackson native Michael Castator said.
“We’re huge into community involvement,” Castator said.
As part of Olive Garden’s Harvest Program, the restaurant has already made a donation to the Brazosport Cares Food Pantry, Castator said. They have also reached out to Brazosport ISD, he said.
Lake Jackson’s Olive Garden is designed under the new model, with all new artwork, lighting, seating, countertops and more. This gives a fresh and updated look to the classic restaurant, Castator said. The restaurant also features the new Olive Garden Italian Kitchen logo.
“Everything’s amazing,” Castator said. “It’s so beautiful.”
Olive Garden does catering and delivery, but the restaurant does not do private parties, Castator said.
Olive Garden does not have a space for private parties, aside from a family table off to the side that can seat 8 to 10 people, Castator said.
“As far as large and private events, you’d just be in our dining room, so take advantage of catering and delivery,” Castator said. “You don’t have to come to us; we can just come to you.”
All Smiles Dental has already taken advantage of Olive Garden’s services, Dr. Peter Norris said. On Monday, they ordered takeout from the restaurant for their staff meeting, he said.
“I think it’s an upscale choice that we have for dining and having meetings,” Norris said.
“It’s a great addition to the city,” Chamber Board Chairman Al Guevara said. “There’s so many folks that have been looking forward to it. It’s kind of a testament to the growth that we’ve had, and that businesses like Olive Garden that are nationwide — that they have faith in our community that this is gonna be a good place for them to do business. I think it’s just a good sign of the times that things are doing well.”
