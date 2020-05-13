First and foremost, I hope for everyone’s safety and health. Secondly, I am so happy to see local businesses reopening their doors to customers.
I won’t call anyone out, but I saw tears in multiple people’s eyes when I was talking to them about what it was like to look at their empty stores or restaurants, then to have customers inside their businesses again. The uncertainty was the worst part, and I’m sure that remains for many business owners.
Restaurant analysts and operators have estimated that 75 percent of the independent restaurants that closed during the pandemic won’t be able to reopen on the other side, according to national news outlets.
While this isn’t something I like to think about, it’s reality, and I don’t look forward to reporting it.
But hopefully, the support our local restaurants and stores have gotten throughout the pandemic will be enough to help many businesses keep their doors open.
Local chambers of commerce have been instrumental in helping businesses through this time. The Brazosport Area and Greater Angleton chambers of commerce are both placing signs outside of businesses that are open to alert passersby and show continuous support.
Angleton area is
back in business
The Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce partnered with the City of Angleton to place signs that read “back in business and better” anywhere customers are welcome. The partnership allows any business to participate, even if they are not chamber members.
The chamber also brings two pieces of ribbon to the reopened businesses to signify how their reopenings are “tying the community back together.”
“Tying back together” was something Chamber President and CEO Beth Journeay heard early on, during maybe the second week of working from home, she said. She got “tunnel vision” and couldn’t stop imagining all the businesses gathering to tie things back together.
Then it dawned on her they could bring ribbons to businesses individually, and they had everything ready to go by the time businesses could welcome customers back.
“People are smiling again,” Journeay said. “They’re excited to see us coming.”
Guests welcome
to the grill
One place the Angleton chamber ladies stopped by with a sign and ribbons Monday was Guadalajara Grill at 1243 N. Velasco St.
The restaurant has been there since 2008 and is used to having the same people come in to eat daily, Karen Serrano said. Serrano works as a cashier, waitress and a few other roles around the grill.
They’re glad to have people back in the restaurant, but know safety is the top priority, she said.
“We feel happy to have some customers back,” Serrano said.
Guadalajara Grill offered to-go food and its drive-thru remained open. Those options are still available, or diners can be spaced out inside the restaurant.
Shoppers are back in Back Road Beauties
Walking into Back Road Beauties Boutique at 201 N. Velasco St. felt like walking into an alternate reality. There were cute clothes everywhere, and I’ve spent the last two months wearing sweatpants.
The store reopened May 1 after about six weeks of being closed. The Angleton Chamber brought them their ribbons and “back in business” sign Monday.
“It was horrible,” owner Roxanna Reed said of her time spent closed to the public.
The uncertainty of what was to come was the worst part, and Reed knows that with clothing and boots — which sister store Turquoise Saddle in West Columbia sells — people need to try them on. When they also couldn’t offer returns, sales decreased phenomenally, she said.
When Back Road Beauties opened its doors to in-person shoppers again, it was like welcoming back family.
“It was so exciting,” Reed said.
They took the time off to do some remodeling and the store is full of new lines and products.
Back Road Beauties also participated in bcgiftcards.com, a program Market Design Team and the Angleton Chamber partnered on. The program lets anyone buy gift cards to businesses that were closed or not getting as much business to use at a later date.
A gift card is a
saving grace
Megan Boles, owner of The County Seat Barbers at 1228 E. Mulberry St., heard about the gift card program from Margarey Valdez of Market Design Team. It made the difference of Boles being able to pay her overhead costs, like utilities and insurance, she said.
“I really saw that people were really generous and really cared about our business,” Boles said. “It really showed us how much we mean to the community as well as how much the community means to us.”
It was already an adjustment to function as a new business. Then the pandemic required much more adjustment.
“It made it interesting, that’s for sure,” Boles said.
She had the support of other businesses and the chamber, which made it much easier, she said.
“Luckily I didn’t have to figure it out by myself,” Boles said. “I have no idea what I’d be doing without them, that’s for sure.”
Now, she’s booked for two weeks out, she said. For anyone who’s not comfortable coming back yet, they can still buy gift cards to the barbershop or any of the other businesses at bcgiftcards.com.
Brazosport chamber offers support
Going along with what numerous chambers of commerce in Texas are doing, the Brazosport Area Chamber is placing “open for business” signs outside of local restaurants, shops and any other chamber members that request them, CEO and President Sandra Shaw said.
With a sponsorship from Dow Chemical Co., the chamber signs encourage passersby to “shop local.” The chamber is posting each business on social media with hours, specials and anything else that could encourage people to stop in, chamber Vice President Donna Hargraves said.
They’ve already given out more than 25 signs and expect to give out well over 100, Hargraves said. That is substantial. Just in the Brazosport area, more than 100 businesses have had to temporarily close or alter their business models during this pandemic, which affects owners, employees, customers and the community as a whole.
“We’re very concerned about the small business community and we’re trying to help them in any way possible,” Shaw said.
It’s a great way to remind people that they can get back inside of these businesses, she said.
“It’s been very well received,” Shaw said. “It’s wonderful, it’s time to get back.”
Hargraves and Shaw dropped off a sign Tuesday morning at El Toro, 120 Commerce St. in Clute. When Shaw’s family comes into town this week, that is where they’re eating.
Taking back El Toro
General Manager Tony Kahanek has been at El Toro for 20 years. As any passionate member of the restaurant community can say, he’s never been through something like this.
They try to compare it to storms, Kahanek said, but when storms happen, they’re just waiting for the power to come back on so they can bring customers back in. This time, the restaurant just sat empty, though nothing was wrong with it.
“We’ve been ready and willing to make things available,” Kahanek said.
They offered food to-go — and selling alcohol to go was a saving grace — but he couldn’t have that face-to-face contact he cherishes so much. He was relieved to open his doors again and customers were relieved to come back in.
“It was exciting,” Kahanek said. “There was this anticipation.”
They’re “chomping at the bit” for normalcy, he said.
Not everyone has come back, though. El Toro has yet to be on a wait, meaning they haven’t filled up to more than 25 percent capacity, Kahanek said.
If you don’t feel comfortable going back to eat at restaurants yet, that’s perfectly OK, but you should consider getting food to-go or buying a gift card if you can.
