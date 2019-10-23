The big scoop this week is I am taking over the business column! Connor Behrens has moved on to a new job in the corporate communications world while we continue to fight the good fight. You’ll still find his byline in Brazos Monthly and our other magazines.
The takeover is exciting for me because I can let the readers know I love to shop, eat and partake in the local businesses of Brazoria County. Plus, the readers might get to know a little bit about me, like what kind of pets I have.
County to consolidate offices in LJ annex
A new county annex building off Peach Street in Lake Jackson is set to open by May, Precinct 1 Commissioner Dude Payne told me.
The construction has extended Peach Street to reach the future building, but they don’t want residents driving on the extension until the office is ready, he said.
The extension of Peach might be why some residents, like reader Heather Hill who sent us a question about it, believe the construction is off Sycamore Street, City Manager Bill Yenne said.
“It’s going to be a really nice facility,” Yenne said.
The one-story building will be a little more than 20,000 square feet, Payne said. The building will have everything offered at the tax office, plus offices for Justice of the Peace Jack Brown and Constable David Thacker.
The Brazoria County Health Unit currently on Highway 288-B also will have a new home there, Payne said. It will have a separate entrance than the rest of the building to prevent lines wrapping around the building like those Payne said he has seen during inoculation time for the kids.
The building will have an office for Payne, he said, but he plans to stay where he is. That is at 1432 Highland Park Drive in Clute, according to the county’s website.
Brown’s current office on Plantation Drive in Lake Jackson and the Clute health department building will be sold, Payne said.
They have the slab poured and the original opening projection was the last week of April 2020, he said, but they’re suffering from the same hindrance as many local construction projects.
“This rain is killing us,” Payne said.
Wingstop to relocate as center renovates
As new owners work to spruce up the Plantation Village Shopping Plaza at This Way and Highway 332, franchisee Angie Silva said she’s moving her Wingstop to the old Radio Shack location.
The new location, between Mattress Firm and Amen Clipperz at 117 Highway 332, is more centrally located and will provide easier access to the fast-service restaurant, Silva said.
“With the new Waitr and DoorDash, it will be easier to zip in and out,” she said.
Wingstop will be out of its current building by the end of November and Silva hopes to open the new location by the end of January, she said.
The new owners of the property of Plantation Village are out of Houston, and she doesn’t know their plans for the property, Silva said. She didn’t come to an agreement with them about her restaurant, which was a contributing factor to her move, she said.
Lake Jackson Planning Commission documents from July show Eugene Werner of WPW Management Corp. owns the shopping plaza.
The owners have submitted a permit to redo the facade of the building and realign the parking lot, Lake Jackson Building Official David Walton said. That permit is in review, he said.
“They’re going to make the outside look all nice and pretty,” Walton said.
The current phase is going to reduce the grassy area and add parking and a driveway to be able to drive around the building, Walton said. It sounds like there will be a future phase with more renovations, he said.
It’s unclear whether this work is in preparation for another tenant, as Werner declined to comment for now.
Later Tuesday Morning
As I went shopping for a basket to hold my two cats’ toys on Sunday afternoon, I noticed a sign on Tuesday Morning’s door. Their hours have extended to be open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
I left with a perfect cat toy basket for $6.99 (they deserve it), as well as a cat-shaped dish for my coffee-stirring spoon, a framed canvas painted with a unicorn and the knowledge I can probably swing by to shop after work.
Maybe they’re extending the hours for people like me, who face an evening deadline and could rarely make it on a weeknight before 7 p.m., or families who have children who can’t get there until after practice. I can’t be sure, as their manager said she couldn’t talk to me and directed me to corporate. Corporate hasn’t returned the messages I have left, but I’ll update you later if they do.
For anyone who needs bedding, a puzzle, greeting cards, kitchen utensils or a plethora of other items in Clute after 7 p.m., consider stopping by to experience the extra hour.
In past years, Tuesday Morning has extended its hours for the holiday season, but the sign on the door and banner on the website boasting “now open later!” indicates this could be permanent. I can assume other people like me, who work in Clute, hope that it is.
Sunday hours remain 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday Morning is at 105 Dixie Drive, next to the Dollar Tree that opened in July 2018, which filled a space in the old Kroger store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.