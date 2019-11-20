T he well-known cowboy boots and Western wear outfitter is considering building a store in the City of Enchantment, the city manager told me.
“Cavender’s is interested in us,” City Manager Bill Yenne said.
The feeling is mutual, though. Yenne said they’ve been trying to recruit the store for three years now. He and other staff met with officials from Cavender’s, who said they are interested in building on a parcel owned by Brazos Mall.
That land is between the mall and Academy, where Christmas trees are sold each year, Yenne said. What Yenne cites as the only holdup is Cavender’s might want to buy this land, but still place a sign on the property near Highway 332, which is owned by the mall.
They’ve recommended Cavender’s consider a long-term lease with the mall rather than buying the land, which would make parking and signage easier for all, Yenne said. He feels confident the store would get business even if it doesn’t have a sign, he said.
“Everybody would know where you are,” Yenne said he told them.
Other options to allow that signage include rezoning the mall to a planned unit development, creating an overlay district or altering the sign ordinance, but I won’t get into the nitty gritty of Lake Jackson’s code of ordinances here. I will when it’s necessary.
“We would love to have them, but they’re desperately wanting to get a sign out on the highway,” Yenne said.
I reached out to Cavender’s through its website and will provide an update if I hear back.
New taco shack coming to Angleton
Ryan Luna is opening the cleverly named Lunacy Taco Shack at 621 W. Mulberry St. within a month, his father, Jim Luna, told me.
Jim Luna was proud to say this will have traditional taco shack fare along with some new trends, including the “Taco Banado,” which means bathed taco. There also will be birria, which is a big craze in California, he said.
The taco shack is converted from what used to be a mobile trailer, Jim Luna said, and will only offer food to-go. It will be open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
“Our morning menu consists of all the traditional breakfast egg tacos with barbacoa, chorizo, bacon, potato and fajita meat,” Jim Luna said in an email outside of our phone conversation.
“Our lunch features our specialty beef birria tacos, barbacoa, beef, chicken fajitas, grilled shrimp and cheese tacos and grilled cheese with or without meat.”
Other specialty items will include loaded Flaming Hot Cheetos and Elote (corn in a cup), he said. On weekends, they will serve homemade menudo.
Jim Luna is an investor in his son’s business and sounds really excited about it. I’m sure residents are too, because everyone loves tacos.
Speaking of Angleton tacos, I saw AHOT (Angleton House of Tacos) Taqueria has moved to a bigger location. Find them at 509 E. Mulberry St.
Former church touted for Montessori School
John Cone called me last week after reading about the Richwood Montessori School that has yet to break ground. He thought \ a Lake Jackson building he’s helping sell might be perfect for it.
The former Vineyard Church of Brazosport was housed in a 10,000-square-foot structure at 120 Silverbell Circle, according to the Clyde Cone Co. real estate listing. Before it became a church, it was a racquetball club, City Manager Bill Yenne said.
Even if it doesn’t become home to a school, it has great potential, John Cone said.
“It’s a nice, big building, and it’s got some land with it, too,” he said.
That would be more than 4 acres of land, according to the listing.
John Cone’s son, Brandon Cone, is working the real estate for the building.
“It could be a great office building, or someone could revitalize those racquetball courts,” Brandon Cone said.
The property is listed at $605,584. Prospective buyers can call 512-496-1038.
A couple restaurants announce closures
We got a letter to the editor from John Allen of Demi-John Island about how much he will miss Zaragoza’s Mexican Restaurant in Clute. The restaurant’s Facebook page confirmed late last month that, after 22 years, its service has come to a halt.
“Many have been with us since the very beginning and for that we are grateful,” the social media statement reads. “Zaragoza’s was more than a business, it was a family.”
The business was at 139 Highway 288-B.
Another local favorite to confirm its closure on social media is Lake Jackson’s Hoghenheiferz BBQ.
“We appreciate all the support of our loyal customers, family, and friends over the last five and a half years,” the post from Nov. 6 states.
It’s always disappointing to see any local business with an established presence shut down, especially when the closure elicits sad comments from patrons about how much they will miss it.
