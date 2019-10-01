Today
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Find out what Brazoria County’s delegation accomplished during the last session and what they’re working on now during a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Dow Academic Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. It’s sponsored by the Economic Development Alliance and the county’s seven chambers of commerce. Tickets $30, $35 invoiced. Table sponsors $350. For reservations, contact the Alliance at 979-848-0560 or gabew@eda-bc.com.
Thursday
6 p.m.
Asiel’s new sister site, The Dirty South, will celebrate its grand opening with live entertainment and a red carpet at 116 N. Velasco St. in Angleton. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com. Call 979-848-3800.
Monday
12:30 P.M.
The Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce Fall Golf Tournament is at The Wilderness Golf Course, 501 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Cost is $150 per player or $600 per team of four. Register at Angleton Chamber of Commerce. Call 979-849-6443.
Tuesday
NOON
Fresh Coat Painters will be welcomed into the Greater Angleton Chamber with a ribbon-cutting at noon at the chamber office, 222 N. Velasco St. in Angleton.
TUESDAY
Noon to 2 p.m.
The West Columbia Chamber will host its State of the Community Luncheon at West Columbia Civic Center, 512 E. Brazos Ave. Members $20, nonmembers $25. RSVP by Friday at 979-345-3921.
OCT. 10
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber will talk about what Congress is up to during the Angleton Chamber’s October membership luncheon at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. Tickets $30, $35 invoiced. Table sponsors $350, major sponsors $500. Register at angletonchamber.,org or call Michele at the chamber at 979-849-6443
OCT. 11
4 p.m.
There will be a ribbon-cutting for Help Inc. joining the Brazosport Chamber of Commerce at 127 Circle Way. Cole Degges will provide entertainment. Call 979-285-2501.
