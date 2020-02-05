ANGLETON
When thinking of historical buildings in Angleton, people might not include a veterinary clinic alongside the museum, century-old homes or the county courthouse. But Angleton Veterinary Clinic has a decades-long history that makes it an important staple of the city.
When the clinic opened 50 years ago, it served large and small animals. When the Angleton chamber, Rotary members, J.A. Greene Construction Services and veterinarian Dr. Sherry Clark and her staff gathered to break ground on their new building, they stood on top of what used to be cattle pens.
Monday’s event marked an important milestone to Clark not only because she is building a bigger, better clinic to serve her furry clients, but because almost exactly 26 years ago, she signed a “very big loan” to buy the clinic. She came to the clinic within two years of becoming a veterinarian, she said.
Dr. L.W. Venhaus first directed the clinic that practiced on both pets and livestock starting in 1969, according to the website. Clark purchased the clinic in 1994 and it became exclusively for small animals in 2003.
Angleton is growing and the practice of veterinary medicine is evolving, so the new building will provide a much more efficient work space that is about twice as big, Clark said. The current building is quite old, so she would have spent half of what they’re spending on the bigger, new building just to renovate the current one, she said.
Jonathan Greene, president of the construction company, said they’ve been working on this project for more than two years already. The construction should take about 30 weeks, Greene said.
“It’ll be a long time coming,” he said.
Clark has not had to turn any business away, but she is at capacity, she said.
“We are so busy,” Clark said.
The new building will allow the clinic to extend its hours into Saturday and treat more clients, Clark said.
Clark considers the city of Angleton in every decision she makes, Greene said.
The growth of the city is a good problem to have, Clark said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.