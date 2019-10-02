ANGLETON
Offering highlight and coloring services as well as regular haircuts, BleuRoots Salon is expanding its brand to Angleton, with an added focus on being environmentally conscious.
Operating out of a historical house near downtown, BleuRoots Salon, 405 E. Mulberry St., opened its doors Sept. 11. Stylist DeeAnn Silgero is excited to make more people in the community look and feel their best, she said.
“For us, it has always been about making people feel really beautiful about themselves,” she said. “For us to come into Angleton and spread our love and make sure that everyone feels loved and appreciated and cared for, that was a really big thing for us.”
The company, which started with a location in West Columbia, provides haircuts for all ages, full makeup and hair styling for special occasions and waxing, Silgero said.
The salon allows customers to get their full look completed at the salon without having to go anywhere else, Silgero said.
Salon staff like to be as environmentally friendly as possible, and the majority of salon trash is recycled, manager Heather Singletary said.
Recycled products include used foils, excess hair color, paper and plastic, and empty color tubes and bottles, Singletary said.
The company motto is making people feel beautiful from the inside out, and that’s what she will be striving to do with the new location, Singletary said.
For anyone who steps through their door, they are going to do their best to make customers feel relaxed and at home, Silgero said.
“Feeling welcomed and feeling cared for at that moment,” she said. “We try to make every person feel valued when they are in here. We take our time with building relationships with our guests. We want to know about your life. We want to know about you.”
For information, call 979-308-4460.
