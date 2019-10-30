ANGLETON
At the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce’s Lunch and Learn event, half of the room admitted to being a victim of identity theft. Guest speaker Frank Mulcahy said the rest of them just didn’t know they had already been victimized.
More than 80 percent of identity theft happens in the United States because there is so much wealth in this country, yet people are “careless and cavalier” with handling their information, the keynote speaker and business owner said.
“People tend to adopt a casual approach to security,” Mulcahy said. “They don’t think it’ll happen to them.”
That makes residents a target overseas, he said.
Businesses tend to spend money on a firewall and other software, but they rarely train employees about the risks, Mulcahy said. Employees should look for red flags and question anything suspicious, he said.
He gave an example of employees who overlooked warning signs because they were instead focused on making a sale. He knows of a car dealership that sold a car to a 23-year-old black man using the identity of a 45-year-old white woman, Mulcahy said.
Government agencies are insisting on more rules and procedures, but identity theft has not slowed down and has been the No. 1 crime in the country for almost two decades, he said.
Elderly and dead people are often victims of identity theft, Mulcahy said. More than 400,000 dead people had accounts opened in their name during the past year, according to his presentation.
There are some things everyone can do to prevent falling victim, he said. People often are careless with things like airplane boarding passes, Mulcahy said, but everyone should be aware those have scannable codes that detail travel history and credit card information.
“Shred it or burn it,” he said.
People should also be aware of any company they let have or store their data, Mulcahy said.
“Do companies really value your data?” he said. “The answer is no.”
Any company that has stored your data still has it, he said, and they can sell it. He compared it to a bottle that spilled and the contents cannot be put back in.
Antivirus software is extremely important to have on cell phones, Mulcahy said. He recommends Lookout Mobile Security, which is already on many new phones, he said. There is a free version and paid version, which costs less than $3 a month, he said, adding that he recommends it because he uses it, not because he sells it.
He also warned of spear-phishing schemes, which look like a trusted source to victims and encourage them to enter passwords or other personal information.
“If it’s too good to be true, question it,” Mulcahy said.
Hitting reply to a suspicious email will show the real address that it came from, he said, but he warned to not click any links.
“I have fun with these talks, but it’s serious stuff,” Mulcahy said.
Chamber President and CEO Beth Journeay said she agreed, and it makes her angry to think about people wanting to steal her phone or information.
“As my good friend in the Middle East told me, Americans are naive and we don’t believe it’ll happen to us,” Mulcahy said.
