A business weekly reader called The Facts newsroom wondering why the area can’t seem to support a Kentucky Fried Chicken. The short answer is: It can, but no one wants to franchise it.
“It’s not that KFC doesn’t want to be here, but there has to be a franchisee that wants to move into the area,” Lake Jackson City Manager Bill Yenne said.
The man who was the franchisee for Lake Jackson’s KFC closed all of his stores and sold them, Yenne said in 2017. Panda Express and Starbucks have since set up shop in the former location on Highway 332 near Brazos Mall.
The lack of a franchisee was the problem for a number of businesses back then, including Olive Garden. After years of rumors, Olive Garden finally opened in January next to Brazos Mall. Mayor Bob Sipple also worked hard to bring Texas Roadhouse, which opened in 2013, to the city, Yenne said.
There is a shortage of franchisees willing to take the monetary sacrifice to bring certain restaurants into town, Yenne said.
“It’s not cheap, I know that much,” he said.
KFC requires operators to have at least $1.5 million in total net worth and $750,000 in liquid assets, Business Insider reported.
KFC also charges its operators a $45,000 franchise fee, according to Franchise Direct.
Other places that require franchisees are Chipotle, which has officials interested in finding a spot in the city, and Torchy’s Tacos, which does not, Yenne said.
Buxton, a customer analytics company, helps the city identify businesses that would fit its demographics, Lake Jackson Development Corporation Chairwoman Lisa Pauls said. Buxton has identified Cotton Patch Cafe, Torchy’s Tacos, BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse and Nothing Bundt Cakes as potential businesses for the city.
Buxton suggests companies for the city to start dialogue with, but a lot of them are looking for franchisees as well, Pauls said.
“We certainly want to encourage new businesses to come to the area,” she said. “It’s just a working process really, of finding the right fits for our community.”
It helps to have advocates for the city, said Courtland Holman, executive director of Freeport Economic Development Corp.
“Do I need more fast-food restaurants? Yes,” Holman said. “I’ve got locations for them.”
Unlike Lake Jackson, Freeport has a high rate of leakage — residents spending their dollars elsewhere — because of its lack of fast food, other restaurants, retail and grocery stores, he said.
Holman is working to recruit these types of businesses to come to the city, where they would have plenty of patrons, he said.
This information has not gotten out to the industry prior to his joining the city staff in May, Holman said. He is establishing relationships with commercial brokerage firms, major corporations and franchises to recruit their business to Freeport, he said.
It helps to have an advocate, but without an interested franchisee, it’s unknown if Southern Brazoria County will ever get another KFC. Popeyes, Church’s, Hartz, Chicken Express and delicious locally owned restaurants help fill that void.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.