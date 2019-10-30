It’s a great time of year. Tuesday, one of my favorite events is returning to Lake Jackson.
Women, or divas, as the ev ent calls them, can gather to shop, ride in a limo and get free treats and wine along the way.
Divas at Dusk is made possible by more than a dozen downtown businesses. It is 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at 99 This Way St.
Attendance is free and participants are able to park at the event and ride in a limo bus to various shops.
“We will have specials, sales and giveaways at each Divas at Dusk location as well,” the news release states.
Women must be 18 or older to participate or ride in the limo, the release states.
By not bringing kids, the shopping event offers parents a perfect opportunity to get their Christmas presents, especially since stores will be decked out for the holidays and stocked with new merchandise.
The stores participating are Brazos Avenue Market, Carriage Flowers, Elaine’s Fashions, Forever Treasures, LJ Flower Co, Refresh Boutique, Tammie’s Touch, The Vinyl Door, Treasure Chest, Stand Out Fashion, Unbridled Boutique, Uncommon Market and Urban Eve.
Full disclosure: I’ve never been to the event. I was around last year, but it was on the first Monday of the month. That means I was down the street at Lake Jackson City Council.
What I’ve read and seen in pictures makes it look amazing. This year it’s on the first Tuesday of the month, so I just might be in the clear.
Before the divas get into their Christmas shopping spirit, we have to make sure to celebrate the spooky holiday accordingly.
Gulf Coast Auto invites kids to trunk or treat
One of the places with the most trunks in the county wants the kiddos to collect all the candy it can offer. For the third year, Gulf Coast Auto Park invites families to trunk or treat at the dealership.
The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, which falls on Halloween. It should be a nice alternative to chasing kids around the neighborhood.
The event is free and will have snacks, beverages, music and more, they told us. Make sure to deck out your vehicle, since there will be cash prizes for the top three trunks.
For information, call 713-422-6440.
Sun Hut casually looking for buyer
Richwood’s tanning salon, which Carmen Duarte has owned for the last decade, is for sale. However, Duarte told me the plan is to continue offering bronzing services for years to come.
Family is priority for Duarte, and she hopes selling the salon will allow someone else to run the business, which would give her more time to spend with them, she said. But for now, she’s doing it all.
“If it sells it sells, if it doesn’t we’ll keep going,” Duarte said.
Anyone interested in purchasing the salon at 1980 FM 2004 Suite A, including all of its equipment, can call Duarte at 979-236-1360. Everything is movable if the salon needed to shift to another location, and the price is negotiable, she said.
Business has slowed a bit since other tanning places have opened in the area, but Duarte saw that as an opportunity to offer more services. She is hosting painting parties with Texas Brushstrokes.
Texas Brushstrokes offers paint parties for girls nights, team building and anyone interested in learning to paint in a fun environment, Duarte said. Painting customers will get 20 percent off of tanning merchandise, she said.
“We’re super excited about that,” she said.
And participants are, of course, welcome to bring wine.
Anyone interested in a painting party can email texasbrushstrokes@gmail.com or call 713-408-3567.
Merry Maids gets display sign for storefront
After six months of business, Merry Maids of Southern Brazoria County owner Neselin Christopher said they got the sign on their storefront up last week. This helped me notice the business I have unknowingly driven by for half a year.
The professional house-cleaning business’ storefront is at 1003 W. Plantation Drive in Clute. Clients are welcome to walk into the store to book an appointment or consultation, but it might be easier to reach them by phone at 979-212-8490 since they are in and out, Christopher said.
Christopher and her husband, Nathan, purchased the Merry Maids franchise six months ago, she said. They also operate franchises in Webster and Houston, but saw an opportunity in Southern Brazoria County with the economic and population growth, she said.
Right now, the company has three employees and is doing well, Christopher said. But as they build their clientele, she hopes to hire more, she said.
The storefront is used to store equipment, host employee meeting s and welcome customers who have requests or questions, Christopher said.
Customers can also request an estimate at merrymaids.com and then search for the “Southern Brazoria County” location.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.