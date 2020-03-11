After years of not operating, Mammoth Lake is set to reopen to scuba divers April 18, Kenny Vernor said.
Vernor works with Mammoth Properties, which owns Mammoth Lake behind Asiel’s at 330 N. Dixie Drive. Doug Raymer is president of Mammoth Properties.
It’s been closed “about three years, I reckon,” Vernor told me. That closure was because they couldn’t find anyone to operate the scuba diving business there.
As soon as they rented out the building where the scuba operations used to be housed, someone from Sugar Land Dive Center contacted them about starting the scuba diving back up, Vernor said.
Luckily, he wasn’t interested in the shop, just letting the people dive. Everything worked out really nicely to allow residents to enjoy great food at Asiel’s and dive right behind it.
Some of the docks were in disrepair, but it’s been all fixed up now, Vernor said. I asked him if he’ll be under water when it opens, since he has told me that he’s super into scuba diving.
“I am a big recreational diver,” he said.
But for him, the conditions have to be perfect. That’s the combination of warm, calm water and good visibility, he said. The lake only lacks the last part.
Divers need 60-foot depth to do advanced training and Mammoth Lake is about 75 feet in its deepest spot, so they can do training with that depth, Vernor said.
When you go out there to dive, Don’t forget to check out the small museum at the front of the restaurant for Asiel the mammoth, whose bones were found in the Vernor Material sand pit that became the lake.
Mammoths, scuba diving and mosquito festivals. Can you believe anyone calls Clute boring?
Lagoon to open in Sierra Vista
Speaking of large bodies of water in the middle of a city, Land Tejas is planning to open a 4-acre lagoon in a Rosharon subdivision. Sierra Vista is a sister community to Sterling Lakes, which Land Tejas also owns, according to its website.
The details of the lagoon are not yet listed on Land Tejas’ website, besides that it is a 4-acre lagoon opening in 2021. I got in touch with their staff, but didn’t receive a news release by publication time.
But, they already have a 2-acre lagoon in Balmoral of Houston which allows swimming, paddle boarding and “simply lounging on the white-sand beach,” according to the website.
They are also working on a 12-acre lagoon for Lago Mar in Texas City, the website states. The first section to open is designed for resident access, featuring white sand beaches and a clubhouse. Future phases will include “multiple beaches, a floating obstacle course, a swim-up bar, a 10,000-square-foot beach club” and an entertainment facility for concerts and private events like weddings. Wow, sounds fancy.
Hello, nurses
Pearland will be home to a regional nursing training center next year, which will bring numerous health officials to learn and train in Brazoria County, HCA Houston Healthcare officials announced.
The HCA Healthcare Center for Clinical Advancement will standardize training across the system’s 13 Houston-area healthcare facilities, the release states.
“It’s not just for nurses, it’s really a clinical advancement center,” HCA Chief Nursing Executive Kelli Nations said. “Our education for our nurses and all of our professionals is changing constantly.”
Pearland is a great hub for the surrounding areas and within a 30-mile radius of most of HCA’s health professionals, Nations said.
“It’s just a great location,” she said. “We are going to have state-of-the-art simulation labs, where we’re going to have the high-fidelity mannequins.”
The simulation rooms will look and feel like hospital rooms, delivery rooms and other medical facilities, she said, adding it will be as close to a hospital environment as they could achieve.
The technology health professionals must learn to use is astounding, Nations said.
“This creates an atmosphere with up-to-date tech and an environment to take the information and turn it into clinical knowledge,” she said.
There will be remote connections to other HGA Houston Healthcare hospitals to provide education resources from afar, she said. The facility also will have classrooms, she said.
“We’re so excited, right now this work is decentralized across the city,” Nations said. “We will be under one roof.”
The two-story, 48,000-square-foot facility is a ground-up build that will be in the Pearland Town Center, according to a news release. Officials broke ground Feb. 26 and it is scheduled to open by mid-2021.
