This week’s column gets back to some basics of business comings and goings, something I’ll continue to focus on while reporting on how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting local business.
I’d still like to hear about how businesses are adapting to survive, or how business owners and workers are filling their time while they are forced to close. Email tips or information to madison.mccarty@thefacts.com.
Some local companies have had to lay off or furlough employees while there is just not enough business or revenue to keep them working. This breaks my heart and I am incredibly thankful to still be here, doing this job.
There are some local businesses hiring right now, and Yaklin Ford’s Quick Lane is one of them, management told me.
Quick Lane prepares
for grand opening
Yaklin Ford’s Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center — which is now beautifully standing across Grapevine Turn from H-E-B — is ready to open soon, Service Director Don Joiner said.
“We’re very close, we’re trying for next week,” Joiner said.
Since I am an ever-observant reporter, I was tipped off they were hiring while doing curbside pickup at H-E-B. A large sign reads, “QUICK LANE NOW HIRING 979-265-4224.”
Yes, they’re still hiring for a couple more positions, Joiner told me.
They don’t know what to expect for the first day, week or month of being open amid a pandemic, but they’re going to err on the side of being really busy, he said. That sounds like a good idea to me.
Quick Lane is for routine maintenance or light repairs on any kind of vehicle, not just Ford vehicles, Joiner said. This will be mainly oil changes, filter changes and tire rotations, but also repairs that take less than two hours like replacing alternators.
Any heavier jobs can still go to the Yaklin dealership for service, Joiner said.
Quick Lane will use a system called WorksTiming, which monitors progress throughout the repair to tell customers when their vehicle is ready and when the next car can drive in.
“It’s very cutting edge, the whole thing,” Joiner said.
He imagines people will drop off their cars, go into H-E-B to get groceries, and their oil change and car wash will be finished by the time they’re done, Joiner said.
“The whole Quick Lane deal will have tile floors … it’s extremely modern, clean and nice,” Joiner said. “Truly state of the art and cutting edge.”
He also heard there might be a new Starbucks right next to it for people to hang out and drink coffee while they wait. Wait, what?
Development plans
in the works
Lake Jackson City Manager Bill Yenne and City Engineer Sal Aguirre could not confirm this rumor.
Yenne remembers something coming through the Planning Commission requesting a drive-thru on a potential building in that area, but they did not know what it would be for.
Aguirre remembers having discussions with the developers and they said Starbucks, or a similar establishment, would be a target tenant for them. Aguirre doesn’t know if that would still be the case today, he said.
Aguirre gave me information to get in touch with the developer, who he said has been really great. Hopefully I’ll have an update on that next week.
This is the planned development that’s also across from Grapevine Turn from H-E-B, but would be closer to Oyster Creek Drive than Quick Lane. Quick Lane and the future development are separated by a private drive known as Winding Way.
Save Small Business grant helps chambers
Honestly, who doesn’t want to save small businesses? The Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce was excited that savesmallbusiness.com presented them an opportunity to get a $5,000 grant, since chambers don’t qualify for many other business resources.
Chamber staff are working harder than ever, at a time many businesses might not be able to pay membership fees, buy sponsorships at events or participate in the annual golf tournament.
“Just like everybody else, we are reworking our budget and just trying to figure out where we can cut corners,” Angleton Chamber President Beth Journeay said.
But the Save Small Business Fund, a U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation initiative, seemed to reach its demand capacity on the first day it allowed applications. They’re awarding grants and not accepting any new applications for now, its website states.
There is a link to other resources for small businesses on the website. The $5,000 grants were a great opportunity, but I honestly think there was way too much demand for any significant number of applicants to get the money.
This is a good reminder to help out your local chamber of commerce in any way you can. They want you to be successful, but need tools to do so.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.