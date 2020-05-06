It’s hard to believe how much has changed in the coffee-shop world since Brew-n-Bake opened in 2011. But considering the fact you now pay for your coffee on an iPad, it’s easy to see why owners Roger and Patsy Smith thought it was time for an upgrade.
It’s been in the works for almost four years, Roger said. They started remodeling a few months ago, but something happened in March that made things a little difficult (it was a pandemic).
After closing early Saturday, Brew-n-Bake debuted the beautiful new space Monday.
The remodel increases seating capacity by at least 25 percent.
“We’ve been very pleasantly surprised to see the growth that we’ve had,” Patsy said.
The remodel also improves the flow for baristas and customers, Roger said. As they’ve owned the shop for almost nine years, they’ve learned more about what will be best for everyone.
“What we put in in 2011 was nice at the time, but things have evolved and we needed to freshen it up,” Roger said. “And there was a lot of wear and tear because we’re a busy place.”
The new design also makes it easier to pick up orders, Patsy said. The counter is more open and allows customers and baristas to interact better, she said.
They took down all of the glass, condensed the dry bakery display and added another level to it, Patsy said.
The entire “front of house” of Brew-n-Bake should look fresh and new. I look forward to when I can drink lattes and write stories there again.
Mobile groomer thrives in chaos
Katherine Martin has owned Loyal Looks Dog Grooming for a little more than a year, but in February, she set out on a new venture.
She got a mobile grooming van and moved her business from Lucky Dog in Richwood to wherever her clients are, usually their homes, Martin said. Then the pandemic hit.
“It was nerve-wracking because it’s just one of those things, especially as a small business, you want to conduct everything accordingly and you want to be safe,” Martin said.
But Martin is able to conduct her business without coming into contact with anyone, and called Brazoria County’s hotline once a week just to make sure she was allowed, she said.
She usually pulls the grooming van up to a house and has the customer put the dog into the van, then she can text the dog owner about what kind of cut they want, Martin said.
“I did feel comfortable doing it because now, I’m able to provide a curbside service,” she said.
She uses a “huge thing of bleach” to sanitize, along with masks, gloves and anything else that will keep her and her clients safe, she said.
Loyal Looks is already booked through the second week of June, Martin said. She is the only employee, meaning she has many dogs to groom.
She thought she might have done something to cause so much stir, but it turns out that most mobile dog groomers are booked about six to eight weeks out right now, she said.
By the way, Katherine Martin is the wife of Lake Jackson Emergency Medical Technician Logan Martin, who I profiled in our first weekend edition last week. He made sure to tell me about his wife’s successful business, so sweet!
Chamber offers virtual benefit
OK, so you won’t get the caterer’s food at Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce’s virtual luncheons. But, you will get a speech from a relevant official and a gift card to use with the caterer at a later date.
Today’s luncheon guest is County Judge Matt Sebesta and next week’s is Sen. Larry Taylor.
The $20 to watch will support small businesses, help you learn about how your government is working and get you some great food later. Visit angletonchamber.org for information.
There are also more businesses listed at bcgiftcards.com, where you can buy a gift card to support local businesses through their toughest times, then use it at a later date. That would be a great last-minute Mother’s Day gift and help small businesses at the same time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.