Dr. Manaf Alroumoh is ex panding his dialysis services to Freeport with a new practice at 326 S. Brazosport Blvd.
Freeport Dialysis will hopefully open around April or May, Alroumoh told me, and offer a service new to the area. It’s called at-home dialysis, he said.
Instead of a patient coming to the center to receive dialysis, the center can send the machine and a nurse to their home, Alroumoh said.
“Especially with the elderly patients, it’s going to be more convenient for them,” he said.
At-home dialysis typically requires less medication, less hospitalization and gives a better recovery experience, he said.
“Data is showing that people doing it at home have better outcome and compliance,” Alroumoh said.
The Freeport location will offer at-home and in-center dialysis, Alroumoh said.
He has a practice in Lake Jackson that has been there for three decades, plus another location in Missouri City that offers just at-home dialysis, he said.
At-home dialysis also is more convenient for people who do not have access to transportation, people with busy schedules and those who work often or unpredictably.
Alroumoh is excited to expand his services further south into the county.
“I like that service to be provided to the community because it’s very hard on elderly people, especially with bad weather, to be taken from their home with that long of a drive,” he said.
Freeport Dialysis will ease up their lives while also bringing more jobs for nurses and for people who will work in the center, he said.
Freeport Dialysis will go into the former SIG Insurance building. Freeport Building Official Billy Shoemaker helped get me in touch with Dr. Alroumoh and I thank him for it.
Elle’s Axe House joins Angleton chamber
Since opening in N ovember, Elle’s Axe House has expanded its offerings to younger ax throwers, offered team-building events, hosted contests and will soon benefit from the invaluable business tools the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce offers.
The chamber hosted a ribbon-cutting Thursday for the ax house at 2829 S. Velasco St,. and officials said it was the first time the chamber’s ribbon was cut with an axe.
Many people hoped their children younger than 18 could throw axes, so they lowered the minimum age to 14, Facilities Supervisor Kayla Janes said. Parents or guardians must be with those younger than 18 and sign a release form, she said.
Word of mouth is getting around and many participants have discovered they really love ax throwing, Janes said.
“Some people are just absolute naturals,” she said.
Word is people are even building targets to practice in their backyards.
Elle’s welcomes large groups for team-building, birthday parties and other events. This week, they’re hosting a group of 50, Janes said.
First responders, military and educators are eligible for discounts, she said.
When I went to Elle’s soft opening, I threw an ax twice and stuck it both times. I decided not to try my luck again Thursday.
Alvin Hallmark store permanently shutters
The Trudy’s Hallmark in Alvin joined stores in a dozen states in permanently closing, its owner announced on social media.
But the Trudy’s Hallmark at Brazos Mall is still going very strong and is looking forward to the extra traffic the closure of the north county store might bring, Manager Gracie Mata said.
“We’re doing well, no plan on leaving the mall or leaving the area,” Mata said.
People often come into the store for a thoughtful gift for their loved ones, she said.
“We have so many keepsakes here,” Mata said.
Right now there are plenty of gifts, cards and keepsakes available for Valentine’s Day (hint, hint, men). It’s also a great place to get memorial presents, birthday gifts or “just because” things to let someone know they’re special, Mata said.
The Brazos Mall Hallmark opened in November 2018.
Highway 288-B Sonic closed for renovations
Sonic Drive-In at 561 N. Highway 288-B in Clute is temporarily closed for renovations, a sign in front of the restaurant announces.
I don’t know exactly when it closed or plans to reopen, but the website seems to be fairly up-to-date. It indicates it will be closed for at least the next week.
But if you visit locations.sonicdrivein.com/tx/clute.html, you’ll see that it’s frequently updated, and for the Sonic-craving Clutians, there is another location at 850 Dixie Drive.
Sports Reporter Marqus Williams happened to give me his leftover French toast sticks from Sonic this morning before I drove by and saw some men actively working on the Highway 288-B location. The French toast sticks were good, but I spilled syrup on my phone, so I somewhat regret it.
Hobby Lobby still open
I had a grand scare last week. Features Writer Corinna Richardson messaged me with a rumor that Hobby Lobby in Lake Jackson was closing.
We all know how dangerous rumors can be, and I know how incredibly tragic my life would be if Lake Jackon’s Hobby Lobby closed.
It appears they might just be getting a new sign out front and the store will continue to be open. I tried calling to find out more information, but was told there was no one there I could speak to.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.