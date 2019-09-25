CLUTE
M ultiple boxes of food and canned goods were stacked to the ceiling while community leaders enjoyed a hot meal, part of the Food Basket’s celebration for its new storage space.
The Clute pantry was founded in 2002 to meet the growing demand for residents needing food relief across Southern Brazoria County. The ribbon-cutting of the new storage space Thursday was emotional for Lisa Owsley, director of the nonprofit organization.
“We had some very specific goals of why we wanted this facility,” she said. “I had no cubicle office space to interview clients, so now we do. We had no space for extra food. Now we can order in a little bit larger quantities and guarantee our clients will always have food when they come to us.”
The extra space also is an opportunity to provide education to those who are in need of hunger relief, Owsley said.
“We needed a space to do education because in order to help break the cycle of hunger, we needed a place to be able to do education training,” she said. “Now we have classrooms set up. We can do cooking demos and have them involved.”
Help Inc. owner Fred Ortiz said he was excited to have the Food Basket officially be a part of the Brazosport Chamber of Commerce,
“The staff here at the chamber is unbelievable,” he said. “They are just a great community. They will help you out. We are all going to help you however we can, so welcome.”
Thie expanded facility is just the beginning for the organization, with Owsley wanting to start a type of incentive program for clients, she said.
“I do not have enough of any one cleaning product to be able to give to every one of my clients,” she said. “So, if they will go to, as an example the Brazoria County Hurricane Expo, if they go to that, I will incentivize them for going. They come to the educational training classes we have, they will earn points.”
One of the reasons that program could be valuable to the pantry’s clients is they can’t buy cleaning products with food stamps, Owsley said.
It is an exciting step for the Food Basket and the new storage is just increasing the nonprofit’s ability to serve the community, Owsley said.
“Our clients were sitting outside on the other side of this building in the weather,” she said. “They now have a place to have community and be out of the weather.”
For information about the pantry, call 979-388-0024.
