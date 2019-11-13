You can take this scoop to go.
El Potrillo Tex-Mex will open its second location in Brazoria in about two or three months, management says, and they’re trying to hire staff as soon as possible.
El Potrillo will open at 1116 N. Brooks St. in the building that was El Jalapeño, El Potrillo Manager Alex Martinez said.
“The opportunity came to where we could expand, so we took advantage of the opportunity,” Martinez said.
Those two to three months will be spent remodeling before the restaurant opens, he said, but they are currently hiring managers, wait staff and cooks. Those interested can apply by visiting elpotrillotex-mex.com or the Clute location at 649 S. Dixie Dr., Martinez said.
The new restaurant will offer the same services, including carry-out, and a family-friendly, dine-in experience, he said.
The menu will have the same items as the Clute location, including nachos, chili con queso, fajitas and quesadillas.
The restaurant already offers a wide variety of foods at its Clute location and is someplace I’m always excited to make a stop at when showing visiting friends our local eateries.
Medical uniform store heads to Brazos Mall
Scrubs by JMS will open its second store in Texas right here in the Brazos Mall, according to a news release. The other location is in the Pearland Town Center, according to the website.
The Christian-based store will offer medical scrubs, corporate apparel, embroidery services and other promotional items, the press release from Brazos Mall states. The grand openings are set for Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to the release.
The store will be near Dillards in a 3,000-square-foot space, the news release states. The store carries brands including Koi, White Swan, Jockey, Meta Labwear and Sanita.
“This is truly a blessing for us,” Founder and Owner Gwen Wolfe said in the news release.
This store might have another new business nearby as Palais Royal is set to close in January. Don’t forget, the store is having going-out-of-business clearance sales.
The mall is more than 90 percent full, Brazos Mall Manager Barry Smith told me, and one department store’s loss shouldn’t take away from the addition of great new businesses including TJ Maxx, Ulta and Urban Air Adventure Park.
With Scrubs by JMS opening and more space becoming available soon, I hope we continue to see the rebirth and success of Brazos Mall.
Olive Garden plans early 2020 opening
Speaking of Brazos Mall, I can just imagine the crowds that will be swarming its parking lot in a couple months.
Lake Jackson’s Olive Garden should open by late January or early February, said Mika Garcia, who works on Olive Garden’s communications team. Thanks for letting the breadstick-craving people of Brazoria County know, Mika.
The restaurant will offer about 150 new jobs to Lake Jackson, Garcia said. Typically, hiring events happen a couple of months or a month prior to opening, she said. That could mean they’ll start hiring any day now.
The team will be able to share more information in the next few months, she said, and provided me with contact information to keep up with her. Those aforementioned people might join me in thanking her.
Richwood projects slowly trekking
Richwood’s City Council approved a school and a gas station with retail spots to come to their city last year, but residents might have noticed a lack of construction.
A gas station and food mart with several retail spots could soon break ground in Richwood, Interim City Manager Lindsay Kokiniemi said.
The site is at the intersection of FM 2004 and Highway 288-B. The developer is in talks with a doughnut shop and negotiating with several fast-food restaurants, former City Manager Michael Coon said last year.
Council approved the plans back in November as long as the developer agreed not to put in any specialized parking or gas pumps for big rig trucks.
The mart has all the permits it needs to begin construction, Koskiniemi said, but they suspect the builders might be waiting on Texas Department of Transportation’s approval for a side entrance to the parking lot.
The Brazos Learning Montessori School still has plans to be at 2007 FM 2004, Koskiniemi said, but they’ve yet to get their construction permits.
Word is that they may be in negotiations with the building contractor, she said. It’s unclear when they’ll break ground.
The Maha Vidya Corp plans to build a 13,000-square-foot building that can accommodate 250 students, a representative said. Council gave them their final approval in August 2018.
