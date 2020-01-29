A piano martini bar with a speak-easy feel: sounds enticing enough.
But there’s more. Manager Larry Bates and Assistant Manager/Lead Bartender Kelly Peppers brought their talents down from Pearland to Angleton to serve up cocktails with the freshest ingredients at Elroy Floyd’s.
Elroy Floyd’s Martini and Piano Bar at 108 N. Velasco St. brought a completely new concept to the city when it opened Jan. 3.
They have a menu of martinis with “bold, unique” flavors, Bates said.
“This is how cocktails are really supposed to be made,” he said.
They do infusions with some of their drinks, Bates told me. For example, the “Pineapple Revival” infuses elderflower tangerine vodka with fresh Hawaiian pineapples for two weeks.
That drink is a hit, but Mikey’s Spicy Pickle Shots are “the talk of the town.”
When residents look at Elroy Floyd’s menu, they’ll see different types of flavors than they do in drinks elsewhere, like peach, pear and pineapple.
Bates thinks about 80 percent are catered toward women, but they also have cold draft beer, great scotches and “top of the line bourbon” for the men. Personally, I could enjoy everything listed above.
In a town where even draft beer is not as easy to come by as it is in bigger cities, people are really excited about Elroy Floyd’s, Bates said.
“They are so ecstatic that they have it in the small town of Angleton,” he said.
The venue specializes in blues and rock entertainers, Bates said. They will have piano sing-alongs every other Saturday, karaoke every Thursday and all-night happy hour on Wednesdays, he said.
Elroy Floyd’s is open from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday. They don’t have a phone yet, but if you walk in like I did, they’ll be very welcoming.
The Lounge rolling out a new menu
Sisters Arianna Flores and Arely Mendoza are no strangers to the restaurant industry, so when they saw that the menu they opened with at The Lounge at 416 Plantation Drive wasn’t working out, they went back to the drawing board.
“I think people are going to really enjoy our new menu,” Flores said.
The new menu will feature salmon, pastas, steak and sides like mashed potatoes and green beans, she said. She has worked in fine dining before and knows the great kitchen staff is prepared to serve more upscale items.
The family also owns Wings Over Texas and Downtown Tacos. They opened The Lounge with the same menu as Downtown Tacos, but quickly realized that the area was saturated with that type of food.
They didn’t want to compete with their own sports bar nearby, so they’re working to make it more upscale, she said.
The restaurant/lounge is a new concept for the area, Flores said.
The large space accommodates a room full of booths, couches, barstools, tables, lounge areas and the other side is more of a dining room. In the back, there is a space with pool tables, darts and other games and a private “karaoke room” that can be used for meetings and parties.
Right now, the restaurant is open from 3 p.m. until close, which ranges from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. depending on the day.
They will see how the new menu is received, in about two weeks, before offering breakfast or lunch, Flores said.
Wingstop working to re-open
The signs are now displayed at Wingstop’s new location at 117 Highway 332, Lake Jackson, in the old Radio Shack spot.
Franchisee Angie Silva told me they hope to open the new location by the end of this month. A phone message that picks up the old location’s calls said they are working really hard to reopen, and wished everyone a “wing-tastic day.”
The old location at 401 This Way moved as developers are remodeling the building and shopping center. A la Madeleine French Cafe and Bakery should open in that location sometime this year.
No reason to party
Despite rumors, Clute Permits Inspections Coordinator Alicia Hammond said there are no plans to bring a Fiesta Mart to the old Kroger location at 101 Dixie Drive.
We had both heard the same rumor, but Hammond checked with the owners.
“There is no Fiesta coming to that location at 101 Dixie,” she told me by email.
As she previously told me, there is some renovation happening on the outside of the building.
