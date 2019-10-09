Well isn’t that convenient.
A former gas station and quick-stop on East Main Street in Clute is being renovated into … a gas station and convenience store. But it had an interesting journey in between.
Clute city leaders bought the building at 105 Main St. for $118,000 in April 2009 with the intent of turning it into a new home for its municipal court and the court’s offices. That didn’t go according to plan as architects found it wasn’t anywhere near big enough for that function, and the building has been boarded up since.
New owner Sohil Maredia expects plenty of life there now with his independently operated store providing hot foods such as breakfast tacos and fried chicken, grocery items and the usual convenience store fare. He also has his permits and will install gas pumps.
He hopes to have the business up and running for customers by the beginning of next year, Maredia said. He is excited to offer residents in nearby neighborhoods the convenience of having a gas station closer to them, he said.
APACHE’S HOME
Apache Industrial Services is in the process of building a new home next to Richwood City Hall, 1800 N. Brazosport Blvd.
The company has grown a lot and staff has doubled over the last year, leaving its office at 726 S. Main St. in Clute too small for what the business needs, Regional Controller Travis Richardson said.
Many factors have contributed to the company’s growth, including safety programs, training practices, world-class facilities and a focus on customer service and leadership, Richardson said.
For more than 30 years, Apache Industrial Services has offered a multitude of industrial services for the market, including scaffolding, insulation, coatings and fireproofing services to customers in Texas and across the nation. The company also provides shop coating, fireproofing and thermal spray aluminum services.
You can read more about the local Apache operation in the fall issue of Gulf Coast Giants coming Oct. 17 in The Facts.
Frosty treats galore
Frosty, frozen ice cream will be served up to hungry residents as Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream, known for combining chemistry and creamery, will celebrate the opening of a location Monday.
The store at 2803 Business Center Drive is part of a nationwide chain. The business is famous for crafting ice cream made to order then flash-freezing it using liquid nitrogen.
All products are handcrafted and made to order, owner Aerum Mahmood said.
Because the ice cream is made using nitrogen, less air gets trapped in the cream, making the ice cream richer and more tasty, Mahmood said.
“We have more than 50 flavors, actually,” she said. “Right now for fall, we will have the pumpkin spice. We have a ton of flavors.”
Mahmood, who lives in Pearland, is looking forward to serving her community, she said.
“This is home,” she said.
For information, call 832-729-9981.
Insurance office moving
Residents driving down Brazosport Boulevard have likely seen the shifting of dirt and telltale signs of construction next to the First State Bank.
Insurance agent Kalen Bailey is moving her State Farm office to 158 N. Brazosport Blvd., Clute officials said.
The new location should be open sometime next year, officials said. Bailey’s current office is at 161 North Highway 288-B.
