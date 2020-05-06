Selling alcohol-to-go has kept some local restaurants in business during the pandemic, officials say, and Gov. Greg Abbott is considering making it permanent.
As soon as Abbott announced restaurants could offer alcoholic beverages to-go or by delivery with food purchases, Poly Pop in Lake Jackson immediately began offering its best-sellers in quart sizes at a reduced price, owner Audra Robinson said.
“That is what we did and it has been a huge success,” Robinson said. “Believe me, we are selling some cocktails.”
Poly Pop has a long, intricate cocktail menu and sells its to-go drinks in sealed containers, she said.
La Casona in Lake Jackson is selling its margarita mixes in half-gallon or gallon jugs, along with accompanying bottles of tequila so customers can mix it together at home, General Manager Manny Lopez said.
“Our guests are really loving that,” Lopez said.
It’s also kept the restaurant afloat, he said. While they would love to continue selling alcohol to-go in the future, they understand that things might eventually go back to normal, Lopez said.
For now, it will continue, Abbott said.
“Alcohol-to-go sales can continue after May 1,” Abbott said in a statement April 28. “From what I hear from Texans, we may just let this keep on going forever.”
Poly Pop would definitely be interested in continuing to sell alcohol to-go, Robinson said.
Along with helping the restaurants make more sales, selling cocktails helps customers get the full restaurant experience at home when they aren’t able to dine in, the owner and manager said.
Along with classic lime margaritas, La Casona sells different flavor mixes including mango chamoy, strawberry and top shelf, Lopez said. When customers come to pick up drinks at a restaurant, the staff is aware they are getting something they could make themselves at home, he said.
But when they get high-quality drinks and food, it brings it all together, Lopez said. He’s seen some customers pick up their top-shelf margaritas on Friday nights to bring some sort of normalcy to the work week, he said.
They also sell beer to-go, which saves many customers a second trip to the store, Lopez said.
The drinks, along with signature dishes, allow people to still have the restaurant experiences they are used to enjoying, Robinson said.
“I think it was more important than just the money aspect of it, to be honest,” she said.
