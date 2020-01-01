Telling people to take a left at the old Randalls might be a thing of the past.
Olin is turning the old Randalls building at 604 Highway 332, Lake Jackson into administrative offices, City Manager Bill Yenne said.
While a sign on the building still indicates to call 1-800-807-7725 for leasing information, that number reaches St. Ives Realty. When searching their online listings on loopnet.com, the only land at that address the company lists as available to rent is a 7,500-square-foot retail pad in front of Woodspring Suites. The listing shows the lot that borders Highway 332 and Plantation Drive and also includes O’Reilly Auto Parts and Tokyo Sushi.
The old 58,000-square-foot grocery store building behind it is already labeled “office” in the listing.
The permitting process through the city is done and the building will be an administrative facility for Olin, Yenne said, adding that he doesn’t know much more about the project.
I sent an email to an Olin representative to get some more information about the offices. Though these offices likely won’t be as open to the public as Randalls, I love to see empty storefronts made new again and Olin expanding its presence in Brazoria County.
Elite Nutrition moves to new location
Speaking of filling empty storefronts, Elite Nutrition moved to 136 E. Locust St., Angleton, across from Brazoria County Courthouse, where Applesway restaurant Recess was before closing a few months ago.
Courtney and Gustavo Rodriguez are independent Herbalife distributors who have been running Elite Nutrition in Angleton for five years, Courtney Rodriguez said. When this location became available, they decided last minute to move, she said.
“It really just happened within the month,” Rodriguez said. “That spot came up and I jumped on it.”
It felt like a better location for the family business, she said, adding that it is in the center of Angleton. The old location was over by Specs and Pizza Hut, Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez has been with Herbalife for eight years and has some pretty solid results to show for it. She’s down 157 pounds, she said.
“I lost the weight on it, basically everyone was asking me what I was doing and that’s how I got started,” Rodriguez said.
The store sells all Herbalife products, including healthy smoothies, shakes and energy teas.
“It’s good for weight loss, weight gain or to maintain,” Rodriguez said.
The store also sells the products to take home and make there.
Elite Nutrition is also incorporating waffles to their products, so they offer more than just cold smoothies, Rodriguez said.
Elite Nutrition is open from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Brazoria El Potrillo gets permission to serve alcohol
The Clute El Potrillo is getting two to three calls a day asking when the Brazoria location will be open, which they hope will be early 2020, owner Luis Martinez told Brazoria City Council last month.
The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the week and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. during weekends, he said.
They applied for a license to serve beer and wine, since they can’t have a liquor license in Brazoria, Martinez said.
Brazoria City Council unanimously approved their license and expressed much excitement about the new business coming to the city.
This means the restaurant will serve all the same Tex-Mex fare as the Clute location, minus the authentic margaritas.
Olive Garden sets opening date
We have a time, date and place. Olive Garden will open at 11 a.m. January 20 at 151 Highway 288, according to a sign outside of the newly-constructed restaurant.
Another sign advertises a hiring event and indicates that interviews are happening now. Applications can be submitted online.
Donut shop coming to Angleton
Daylight Donuts will replace AHOT Taqueria at 509 N. Downing St. after the beloved taco restaurant moved to 501 W. Mulberry St., according to signs in the window.
The City of Angleton contacted Daylight Donuts’ about remodeling permits, officials said, and hope to provide me with their contact information soon.
