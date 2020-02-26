I f you’re wondering what’s in store for that huge, 20-acre site off Highway 288 and Highway 6, it’s the new Toyota of Alvin dealership, Keating Toyota.
Though technically in Manvel, Toyota of Alvin plans to shift its operations from 3507 FM 528 late this summer, around July or August, Sales Specialist Miranda Gonzales said.
“It is going to be a 70,000-square-foot dealership,” Gonzales said.
While the current dealership can have about 700 cars, the new location will be able to accommodate 1,100 new and certified pre-owned Toyotas along with every make and model of other pre-owned vehicles, Gonzales said.
The dealership also will have features including a latte bar, snack shop and kids’ play area.
“It’s going to have a 27-seat movie theater,” Gonzales said.
The new dealership is owned by Ben Keating and Anson Jones, Gonzales said. Jones is the general manager and partner of Toyota of Alvin and Keating is with the Keating Group out of Victoria, she said.
About a year and a half into construction, the staff sounds excited about the opening that is now just a few months away.
The current dealership site is leased, while the new one is crafted especially for the dealership’s needs, Gonzales said.
“The new dealership is our design,” she said. “It’s made for us, made to serve the community and our customers.”
It’s also a more central location to get customers from all over, rather than just Alvin.
I wonder if they’ll let me visit just for the latte bar.
Olive You opens
Could there be a cuter name for an olive oil shop and boutique? And it has way more than just olive oil.
Dorothy Norsworthy had the grand opening last week for Olive You, which is inside Four Seasons Travel. She bought Four Seasons Travel six years ago after going to work there a decade ago, so she owns both businesses, she told me.
The store is at 705 N. Brooks St., Brazoria, but it’s much easier to say right it’s by Sonic, Norsworthy said.
Olive You was born out of a passion Norsworthy has for multiple reasons. About six years ago on a vacation to Breckenridge, Colorado, she went into a little store to try olives, balsamic vinegars and other things and “fell in love with the products,” she said.
A year and a half ago, her granddaughter got diagnosed with Wilms tumor cancer, which required a kidney removal and limited salt intake.
That’s when she began making recipes with sea salt and olive oils, which has all the flavor without all the sodium, Norsworthy said.
“I just finally decided, ‘Hey, I want to do this myself,’” she said.
Her store has all kinds of olive oil and vinegars that will always be available to sample, she said. She creates some of the recipes and also uses manufacturers to sell soups, dips, seasonings, stuffed olives and other items.
The store is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Mothers, babies still have their local care
The labor and delivery unit at CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport is not going anywhere, its CEO said.
Somehow a rumor started and CEO Al Guevara told me he still has people asking whether the labor and delivery unit is closing.
“We have a dedicated team of nursing and ancillary staff here at the hospital, as well as dedicated skilled and experienced physicians in our community who have dedicated their professional lives to the improvement of women’s health,” Guevara wrote in an email.
Women’s health is a core service of the community hospital, and the Dow Women’s Center provides quality care every day, he said.
The hospital will continue its daily duties and we’ll continue reporting on the first baby born there every new year.
