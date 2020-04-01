In every corner of Brazoria County, there are business owners with unique stories of how they got to where they are now and why their enterprise means so much to them.
Now the entire economy where they make a living is being threatened in a way that we can’t yet understand or predict. I talked with some business owners who are just hoping to make it to the other side, and I hope they do, too.
Health and support
Fernando Halfeld moved from Juiz de Fora, Brazil, to the United States in 2015, which is when he met a man who had a jiu jitsu school in Angleton.
A black belt himself who had come to the U.S. to fight for a world championship, he helped this school out for a short time before he had the opportunity to buy all its equipment. He used it to start Lake Jackson’s School of Jiu Jitsu.
About seven months ago, Fernando and his wife, Jennifer, welcomed their first child, and Fernando wanted a way for Jennifer to be able to stay home and no longer work full-time as a school coach.
That’s when he opened Vida Boa Açaí, he said.
“It’s one of my favorite foods in Brazil,” Fernando Halfeld said.
He hadn’t found a place to get good açaí here in the States, since many places source or mix it in a way that takes away the great taste and health benefits, he said.
But he found a seller and now has had many people try açaí, some for first time and others who say it’s different than they’ve ever had before, Halfeld said.
“They all get addicted to it,” he said. “It’s really good and it’s really healthy.”
As District Attorney Jeri Yenne told me, the fries and calories are totally worth the sacrifice of gaining a few pounds to support local business right now, but it’s great to have a healthy option.
That’s something people need as their local fitness centers, like the School of Jiu Jitsu, have to close to comply with county orders and safety recommendations.
The school that started with 15 students when he took over now has more than 100 people missing out on their regular martial arts.
“It’s more than just jiu jitsu,” Halfeld said. “It’s something that people come here and get to hang out with each other, get out their stress.”
It’s good for physical and mental health, he said. But now, the family needs the açaí business to keep them afloat.
The store at 425 This Way is open for carry-out, curbside pickup and deliveries through Waitr. They have signature açaí bowls or customizable ones. Their website is vidaboaacai.com.
The Runway is closed
Yanara Ou is no stranger to hardships, but temporarily closing Runway Cafe still hurts, he said. Ou’s other restaurant, Baytown Seafood in Freeport, is still open, but Runway Cafe at the Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport just didn’t get enough to-go business to support the employees and overhead costs right now.
“I survived the killing fields of Cambodia, I survived the Vietnam War,” Ou said.
He was also born with a heart defect and went from Cambodia to Minnesota at age 16 to have an operation, where he faced racial discrimination, he said.
“I’ve survived all that stuff,” Ou said. “I’m sure I’m going to survive this one.”
Though he worries about getting any aid from the government, about 50 planes flew in Sunday to support Runway Cafe’s last day in business for a while, he said.
He’s also selling gift cards that are $100 but worth $120, redeemable at both Runway Cafe and Baytown Seafood.
“Business is not where we want it to be, but we’re trying to keep it open to the public,” Ou said of Baytown Seafood.
He gets a lot of business there from the plants and their workers, but is hoping more locals will come in. He cooks at Baytown Seafood and can serve everyone’s favorite meals from the Runway Cafe menu, including pad thai, egg rolls, fish and shrimp and numerous other plates, he said.
I can confirm the pad thai is amazing. Go get some at 1202 N. Gulf Blvd., Freeport, to see for yourself.
Runway Cafe will reopen eventually, Ou promises.
Online options
One of the things I miss most right now is shopping. I absolutely adore just walking around and looking, even if it means I end up spending money on frivolous items.
Luckily, many local businesses are adapting so I can still fulfill this need from my computer or phone.
Olive You in Brazoria has its oils, soups and meals, honey and other items for sale on its website, oliveyougourmetfoods.com. One of the items for sale is strawberry basil white balsamic vinegar. That sounds amazing.
Between Friends Consignment & Tuxedo Rental in Clute is doing daily sales through its Facebook page. Just type the business name into the search bar on Facebook to get cute, brand-name clothes, jewelry and other items at consignment prices.
Brazos Avenue Market locations are offering a few different ways to shop. It invites people to text 979-248-0155, message them on Facebook or Instagram, email brazosavenuemarket@gmail.com or call locations between noon and 4 p.m.
They are offering curbside pickup of items by appointment during limited hours. Call Lake Jackson at 979-297-2262, West Columbia at 979-345-2874 and Angleton at 979-308-4304.
This is a small sampling of local businesses that it is critical to support during this time. I’d be glad to mention more, so please send me suggestions.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.