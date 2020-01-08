Angleton’s Palais Royal will join the Brazos Mall store and the former Freeport location in shutting down for good, but the corporation has conversion plans for the space in the county seat.
“Stage is excited to confirm it will convert the Palais Royal located in Angleton, Texas, to a Gordmans store,” a news release from the company states. “Guests are responding positively to our Gordmans’ off-price concept and most of the Stage department stores will convert to Gordmans during 2020.”
Gordmans sells popular, brand-name merchandise at low prices, according to the release. The stores get fresh inventory weekly, meaning there is always something new to discover, the release states. Merchandise will include apparel, home décor, footwear, gifts, accessories, fragrances and more.
I haven’t gotten word on exactly when the conversion will happen, but the store is already advertising its closing sales.
I need to make my way to Angleton Palais Royal soon, because I completely missed out of the heavily discounted NYX makeup at the Brazos Mall location. By the time I made it there, the shelves were almost completely empty. The mall store is expected to shut its doors this month.
The Palais Royal in Freeport, the city’s sole department store, closed in February 2017.
I love a good discount and am excited to see the shopping experience Gordmans will bring to the city.
Lunacy Tacos opening to feature live music
Eating tacos and listening to live music sounds like an ideal way to spend a Saturday. That is exactly what you can do at Lunacy Taco Shack’s grand opening this weekend.
Grammy-nominated musicians Stefani Montiel and Gabriel Zavala are among those who will entertain Saturday, Jim Luna said. His son, Ryan Luna, will be the owner/operator of Lunacy Tacos at 621 W. Mulberry St.
Other musicians lined up for Saturday include Tejano sensation Stevie D., Christina Valdez and Devin Banda.
The walk-up taco shack will be open 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
It will open for business Saturday morning, then the “festivities” start at 2 p.m., Jim Luna said. The Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Angleton’s mayor will attend and everyone is welcome, he said.
The taco shack normally will offer food to-go only, but there will be tables and chairs set up for this event so people can stay a while and get familiar with the food and environment.
Lunacy will have traditional taco shack fare along with some new trends, including the Taco Banado and the Birria Taco. It will serve a separate breakfast menu in the morning then switch to lunch at 11 a.m.
La Casona opens new Angleton location
Tuesday saw La Casona open for the first time at its new Angleton location, which is about twice as big at the former location, Manager Ed Carroll said.
It originally was intended to be somewhat of a soft opening, but it’s “hard to keep a secret in this town,” he said with a laugh.
The Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon-cutting and grand opening for the restaurant’s new location.
La Casona owns the building next door to its old Angleton location and will continue to use it for catering, but the 1708 N. Velasco St. location will be turned back over to the landlord once the lease is up, he said.
The new location is updated with current technology, furniture, fixtures and “lots of parking,” unlike the old location, Carroll said.
I know La Casona is a local favorite, so I’m sure customers will be very pleased with the accommodations of the new building.
The restaurant had its last business day at the old location Sunday and took Monday to set everything up at the new place, Carroll said.
“I think overall, the owner is proud to bring something new,” he said. “Something best in class.”
The owner wants to have one of the nicest restaurants in town, Carroll said. The new location is something both he and Angleton should be proud of, Carroll said.
The Lake Jackson location at 105 Abner Jackson Parkway is now offering crawfish, according to its Facebook.
There is not yet an estimated time of completion for the West Columbia La Casona, according to online statements. It’s a good thing there is plenty of room in the new Angleton restaurant for all the Tex-Mex lovers.
Hispanic chamber accepting nominations
The Brazoria County Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its Chamber Member of the Year.
Nominees must be a member in good standing with the Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce as of Dec. 31 with a minimum of one year membership.
Chamber members may nominate a business, including their own, for consideration of the Small Business, Medium Business, Large Business and Non Profit Organization of the Year categories. The nominations will be considered by the Nominating Committee and the Chamber Board of Directors.
Nominations can be made online at conta.cc/37OgcvM.
They’re looking for people who have sound business practices to manage and to grow business, are active in and work to improve the business community in Brazoria County and demonstrate commitment to the community.
