The seniors who soon could be walking near Angleton High School won’t be wearing letter jackets or making prom plans.
There have been talks with developer Brett Banfield about building a neighborhood near the campus catering to people 55 and older, but details still are in the works, Angleton City Manager Scott Albert said.
Banfield plans to submit conceptual plans to city officials in January, he said. It would include both apartments and house-type cottages for independent seniors on the 26 acres that are behind Summerhouse Apartments, 4 Stadium Drive, Banfield said.
“Everything is still very conceptual,” he said.
We’ll let you know when the project starts moving forward.
Put on a coat
Steve Saenz and his wife, Renee, will make swatches a reality for residents as owners of a new Fresh Coat Painters franchise in Brazoria. The paint-focused store at 100 Cannon Drive is scheduled to open Tuesday. Saenz is a veteran and pledges everyone running the business will be as well.
The Angleton resident said he wanted to do something about the lack of paint-only stores in the area, so he looked into openng his own business.
“I noticed the opportunity,” he said. “I noticed that there wasn’t a lot of businesses that were exclusively providing painting services.”
Saenz did some research, and Fresh Coat Painters came across his radar. He quickly fell in love with the company’s Fresh Coat Cares program and community involvement, he said.
Fresh Coat Painters provides residential and commercial painting services in more than 100 cities from coast to coast, according to its website.
GameStop over?
Gamers wanting to trade in old, obsolete video games and buy the latest and greatest releases might not have the convenience of running to a nearby store. Between 180 and 200 underperforming GameStop stores are set to close before the end of the fiscal year, and more could be on the way, according to the company.
Online shopping and digital sales of games have hurt the company’s brick-and-mortar operations, resulting in dismal second-quarter earnings. It also hinted at “a much larger tranche of closures over the coming 12 to 24 months.”
We checked with the GameStop store in Lake Jackson whether it would be among the closures, and management directed questions to its corporate office. Multiple calls didn’t yield a response, so we’ll keep checking.
Beef up donations
Lake Jackson’s chain steakhouse will host a sweet, savory rib-eating challenge featuring two local police departments from noon to 2 p.m. today and will donate 10 percent of total food purchases going to the winning team’s charity of choice.
Representatives of the Angleton and Lake Jackson police departments will sauce their lips in a bid to lick the competition for a good cause. Look for coverage of the event later this week in The Facts.
The restaurant is in Brazos Mall at 100 Oyster Creek Drive. For information, call 979-299-7427.
