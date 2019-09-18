CLUTE
F reshly lacquered units with contemporary light fixtures and modern kitchen appliances were some of the highlights touted by Crescentwood Apartments management in a building renovated after a damaging 2018 fire.
The Conerly Group, the complex’s new management group, hosted a ribbon-cutting Thursday for the new two-bedroom units in Building 13.
Four units in that building were destroyed by a May 2018 fire possibly caused by an electrical issue.
Property Manager Lindsey Richardson had her work cut out for her because when she got to Clute, not much more than a concrete slab remained of Building 13, she said.
“A lot of what we did, you can’t really see,” she said. “A lot was plumbing. This particular building is the first generation of our future remodel products.”
The complex also has added amenities, including a fitness center, Richardson said.
“We got the package locker, which everyone seems to be really impressed with — 24-hour access to your packages,” she said.
Richardson has been in property management for more than 10 years and her expertise will provide residents with a respectable, well-managed complex, Conerly Group co-founder Heather Conerly said.
“She is very passionate about the community,” she said. “Our biggest driver to this apartment community is not only Google reviews but resident referrals. That has a lot to do with Lindsey’s leadership.”
It’s been a lengthy process to rebuild trust in the community, but the St. Louis native has been happy to immerse herself in Brazosport, Richardson said.
“It’s been pretty wonderful to be a part of the community,” she said. “It was scary at first, but it’s been wonderful. It’s such a different feel. Texas definitely has its own type of people.”
Community involvement is huge in any apartment complex building trust and satisfaction, Richardson said. She takes the idea of being a good neighbor literally.
“Coming down here, I moved on-site,” she said. “Being here, I got to be a part of it. Customer service is No. 1. We want everyone to know we care for them. It feels good to be able to work out and see people. You learn people’s lifestyles. You’re a part of it.”
As more renovations are planned, management will talk to residents about what they want for the property, Richardson said.
“We are ready to see what they want and provide for them,” she said.
