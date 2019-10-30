Thursday
10 A.M.
Kits Party Planet at 440 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson, will host the Brazosport Chamber for a ribbon-cutting. Contact the chamber at 979-285-2501 or chamber@BrazosportChamber.org for information.
5 P.M.
Kids Party Planet will host its grand opening Halloween party with indoor trick or treating, games, free popcorn, a dance party and door prizes at 440 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Visitors will be able to compete in a costume contest at 7 p.m. A concession stand will be open and admission is free.
6 to 9 P.M.
Visitors will be able to enjoy a dance and paint Halloween party at Black’s Fairy Meadery, 325 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. The event will feature dancing, a costume contest, live DJ, refreshments and more. Entry is $30 and includes supplies. The painting, “Black Cat Magic,” was drawn and inspired by Aubrie Williams. Call 979-345-6323.
5 TO 7 P.M.
Families looking for an alternative to traditional trick or treating are invited to attend Gulf Coast Auto’s annual trunk or treat event at Gulf Coast Auto Park at 3100 Highway 288 in Angleton. The event is free and features snacks, beverages, music and cash prizes for the top three decorated trunks.
Friday
11 A.M. to 1 P.M.
Tim Keefe State Farm Insurance is celebrating its 12th anniversary by serving up free gumbo from its office at 635 Dixie Drive, Suite 1, in Clute. Call 979-265-2557.
Saturday
8 A.M. TO 5 P.M.
Take part in the City Wide Garage Sale sponsored by West Columbia Chamber of Commerce. Maps and garage sale locations are available at the West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, City Hall, Prosperity Bank, West Columbia Library and Texas Gulf Bank. Learn more by calling 979-345-3921.
Monday
4 TO 9 P.M.
Southern Brazoria County women are invited to enjoy a night of shopping and wine in downtown Lake Jackson for Divas at Dusk in preparation for the holidays. Participating stores include Brazos Avenue Market, Carriage Flowers, Elaine’s Fashions, Forever Treasures, LJ Flower Co., Refresh Boutique, Tammie’s Touch, The Vinyl Door, Treasure Chest, Stand Out Fashion, Unbridled, Uncommon Market and Urban Eve. Participants will be shuttled by a limo bus and will be eligible for specials and drawings. The event starts at 99 This Way St.
Nov. 8
7 To 10 P.M.
The Brazosport Chamber will celebrate its 75th Anniversary at the Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. in The Dow Academic Center. Tables for 10 are $850 and come with a recognition sign and two bottles of wine. Individual tickets are $75. Entertainment is provided by Cole Degges. Call 979-285-2501 to RSVP or email chamber@brazosportchamber.org.
