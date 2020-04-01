ANGLETON
With two successful food establishments up and running in the city, a third business seemed promising. Its early crowds proved him right.
Owner Mikey Svoboda never could have predicted the pandemic.
Svoboda has owned and operated Shady’s Porch Pub for 10 years and Wakey Wakey’s coffeehouse for over two years. The establishments have endured hardships in the past two weeks, but Elroy Floyd’s, the piano bar he opened in Downtown Angleton in January, is closed indefinitely.
“Things have been terrible,” Svoboda said. “It’s been pretty rough keeping my businesses open. I’m not making any money and I had to shut down my piano bar.”
Although he is keeping Shady’s Porch Pub open, the customers have greatly decreased.
“I’m keeping to-go and delivery, but I’m only doing that for the staff,” Svoboda said. “It’s not making money, but I have a lot of staff that depend on their jobs for income.”
Svoboda believes sales are down 75 percent at the bar and grill.
“I’m not doing very well there but at Wakey’s we still have the drive-thru open so it’s maintaining itself in sales numbers,” he said.
With the drastic income loss, Svoboda in unsure he will be able to keep his three establishments open.
“There’s always that chance you could lose your business,” he said. “It’s definitely crippling, it’s even more hard knowing people depend on me, I might have to close one down.”
Many locally owned restaurants and shops are also having hardships.
“It’s gut-wrenching,” said Beth Journeay, CEO and president of the Angleton Chamber of Commerce. “It’s hard to watch people struggle in the community. Local businesses are our lifeblood.”
The Angleton Chamber will continue to support and help grow small businesses, she said.
“We think of them as partners and as an extension of us,” Journeay said. “It’s hard not knowing what do to. We’re just trying to keep their info out there and try to give exposure, we know business is not the same.”
Along with Svoboda’s businesses, many local establishments are struggling to bring in revenue.
“We all talk and it’s bad for everyone unfortunately,” he said. “I’ve been fortunate that I saved money to prepare, but there’s a lot of people that haven’t. Not all restaurant owners are rich.”
Svoboda wants to stay open as long as possible to give his employees an income.
“My staff is the only reason I’m keeping Shady’s open because if anything I’m losing money,” Svoboda said. “All of them have bills to pay and some of them are single moms and if they don’t have any income, they’re not eating. I feel a great sense of responsibility for them.”
Along with staying open, Svoboda has increased hourly wages at Shady’s.
“Even though I had to lay off my bar staff, I keep trying to find them random things to do so I can pay them a little bit,” he said. “My Shady’s staff are making a third of what they normally make, so I raised their hourly pay to help them a little.”
Elroy Floyd’s, the piano bar, was running very successfully, Svoboda said.
“I had some big concerts coming up and a big comedy show,” he said. “All the tickets had been sold and we’re going to try to reschedule. For the entertainers, it’s also very disheartening because that’s how they make a living.”
It is unknown how long it will take for the virus to run its course in the area.
“It’s sad to see what’s going to happen if this lasts for two or three more months because I think more than 50 percent of local restaurants will close,” Svoboda said. “Big names like Chili’s will be fine but little guys like me won’t be. It’s really hard to reopen once you close.”
