JONES CREEK — As major industries boom in Brazoria County, family-owned businesses grow along with them. Top Coat Inc.’s largest project to date and facility expansion is evidence of this.
Many people drive by the 90-foot-by-90-foot project under a pavilion on Highway 36 and think because of the size, it must be a permanent fixture, Top Coat President Jason Hayes said.
But the company is disassembling the manifold and shipping it to Chevron Phillips Chemical Co., where it will be used to control the flow of products, he said.
“This is actually our largest project, ever,” he said.
While Top Coat doesn’t know exactly how or where Chevron Phillips will use the manifold, it likely will connect to a pipeline, Hayes said. The manifold has a “ton of values” that give the employees a single place to control the flow of products, he said.
Jason Hayes’ father and CEO, Kenny Hayes, started Top Coat with his wife, Donna, in 1980. The company does welding, fabrication, pipe structures and other projects, mainly for the oil, gas and petrochemical industries.
Jason Hayes joined the company 23 years ago after earning a mechanical engineering degree from University of Houston, Kenny Hayes said.
The company moved to its current Jones Creek facility four years ago, and along with the local industry, business has boomed in the last three to four years, Jason Hayes said.
“We’ve had tremendous growth,” he said. “We have 55 employees now.”
The company considers itself it’s only competition and treats customers and employees better than they expect, to which Jason Hayes attributes its success, he said.
“We like to be a different type of company,” he said.
Kenny Hayes attributes it all to his son’s vision, drive and attitude.
“It’s hard for me to imagine, but it’s the young guys who have done it all,” Kenny Hayes said.
His son has really gotten them to this point, he said.
The company worked on the manifold for about six months, Jason Hayes said. Workers started dismantling it last week and will ship it out this month, he said.
Top Coat only does in-house work, so it likely will never see the equipment again.
“They did a lot of design work that should last a long time,” Jason Hayes said.
“It’s an impressive piece of equipment,” Kenny Hayes said.
To continue facilitating business, Top Coat is under construction to expand the workshop at its Jones Creek location.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.