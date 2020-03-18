ANGLETON
When her health problems were worrying those around her and preventing her from continuing her career in the medical field, Breanna “BeBe” Curry immediately thought of what she could do for others.
That came in the form of an indoor, sensory-friendly petting zoo called BeBe’s Barnyard.
“I thought she was crazy,” said Ti-Ray Setzer, her brother. “She’s always had a passion for animals, though. When we were kids, she was always bringing home stray animals.”
Curry originally intended to open a petting zoo as a weekend project. She had been around animals her whole life and friends always joked about going to her dad’s “petting zoo” that was really his house.
Curry and Setzer were raised in Brazoria, where their property took up a whole block and they had cows, chickens, horses and ducks, Setzer said.
Curry lived in Houston with her husband and worked as a brain surgery technician, but they moved back to Brazoria County after some of her elderly family members got sick, she said. That’s when she started “collecting again,” Curry said, referring to animals, including goats.
Three years ago, she had a seizure while driving home from work in Pearland after being on call for many hours. She crashed her car and didn’t know at the time it was caused by a seizure.
Visits with several doctors and another “full-blown” seizure, when Curry bit off part of her tongue, showed her she couldn’t go back to work as a surgical technician.
That’s when BeBe’s Barnyard became her full-time occupation.
“She was so far in her medical career, but she was determined,” Setzer said.
Curry’s oldest son has high-functioning autism, which inspired her to design a controlled environment where people with sensory disorders can interact with animals without becoming overwhelmed.
Making it accessible was huge for Curry, Setzer said.
“If you’re in a wheelchair or can’t stand the heat, you can still go out there,” he said.
The indoor petting zoo has a sensory pen so kids can go in one at a time without becoming overwhelmed, Curry said.
The animals — chicks, goats, sheep and pigs — are fed when only she feeds them. This means they don’t associate the kids petting them with food and don’t go charging at the children, which is better for everyone involved, Curry said.
Being indoors also ensures kids’ birthday parties will never be rained out, Curry said. when weather interferes at outdoor venues, parents can get their deposits back, but kids can’t let go of the disappointment of not petting the animals they were expecting, she said.
While the business keeps Curry and her husband busy most weekends, her health has improved. She is now on medication and is able to avoid staying up for long hours, which doctors believe triggered her seizures seizures, she said.
The farm theme of the petting zoo shows children that these animals are useful and can produce eggs and milk, Curry said. She preferred that to having exotic animals, she said.
“She wanted to be able to show the kids kind of how we were raised,” Setzer said.
BeBe’s Barnyard has been open since September and is now expanding to offer baby goat yoga, which she said is a huge craze in cities like Houston.
BeBe’s Barnyard is at 15081 Highway 288-B, Angleton, and typically open during the weekends.
