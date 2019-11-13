ANGLETON
On Thursday evening, Hidden Oaks Events cut the ribbon with the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce to become the newest wedding and event center in Brazoria County.
Owners Lisa and Caleb Martin gathered with members of their family and friends for the ceremony and Sip n’ See event, which gave guests the chance to visit with the hosts, grab a drink and wander around the venue.
“We wanted so badly to get married under a big oak tree and we just couldn’t find it around here,” Lisa said.
When they found the 43-acre property at 101 Hidden Oaks Lane in Angleton, near the B.G. Peck Soccer Complex, it was a godsend, she said. Now, they’re able to make their vision come true for other people.
The property includes a 6,000-square-foot event center, a pond, a working windmill and “a ton of mature oak trees that are just massive,” she said. They also have an up and coming pecan orchard with 180 trees. They breed fallow deer and blackbuck, and have some award-winning longhorns on the property as well, which are mostly pets, she said.
Indoor amenities include a dance floor, built-in bar, warming kitchen, bridal suite with a four-chair makeup vanity and oversized mirror, and a groom’s lounge with a game room and foosball table.
As an event center, Hidden Oaks is not limited to weddings, Caleb said. They’ll do “really any event,” including quinceañeras, showers and corporate events.
Their first event was a beautiful wedding under the oak trees, just like the Martins had envisioned for their own ceremony.
“They said it was absolutely perfect,” Caleb said of the couple who tied the knot.
With this venue, they hope to not only facilitate beautiful, memorable events for clients, but also to bring new business to Brazoria County by bringing in vendors, Caleb said.
Just before cutting the ribbon to signify the grand opening, Beth Journaey, President and CEO of the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce, expressed some high hopes for the Martins as they move forward with their new undertaking.
“You are amazing, and people are gonna want to do business with you,” she said.
For more information, call 979-457-4041 or visit www.hidden-oaks-events.com.
