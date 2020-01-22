Tucked between the long stretches of roads and landing strips of the Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport is a restaurant that is undoubtedly unique for Brazoria County.
Yanara Ou bought Runway Cafe and changed its name about five years ago. Recently, he signed another five-year lease.
“Come out and try it,” Ou said. “We have almost everything for everybody.”
As diverse as the cafe’s menu, which includes sandwiches, catfish, fried rice and pad thai, is the clientele. Small-plane pilots love stopping by because of the convenient plane parking, he said, as do families, city employees and county officials. City and county employees get a 10 percent discount when they eat.
One pilot there Monday said Ou’s restaurant has “the best catfish in the area.”
This is one reason pilots were quick to come back after a small kitchen fire shut down the restaurant for eight days this month, forcing Ou to throw away food and lose out on sales.
But this is far from the hardest challenge he’s faced. Forty years ago, Ou came to American as a 16-year-old refugee from the Cambodian Killing Fields who needed open-heart surgery.
After a successful operation and a couple of decades selling cars in Minnesota, he moved to Brazoria County in 2005 and bought Baytown Seafood Freeport.
He’s always wanted two restaurants and Runway Cafe made that dream come true. He is the owner/operator and spends seven days a week cooking, taking orders, socializing and running the cafe.
The customers and community are what keeps him going, he said.
“It’s not something that’ll make me millions of dollars, but it’s something that makes me feel good and leaves customers satisfied,” Ou said.
Ou enjoys cooking and trying new things, which he often adds to his specials board. The favorites get added to the menu permanently.
Runway Cafe at 7915 Airport Road, Angleton, is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Vernor has big plans for land near H-E-B
The development side of Vernor Material and Equipment has plans for a development so big, it’ll create another public road in Lake Jackson.
So far, it’s confirmed Rushi Patel is developing a 98-suite Home2 Suites by Hilton on the tract of land across Circle Way from H-E-B.
Troy Brimage and Vernor bought the rest of the land, Brimage told me. They plan to develop a four-story condo unit along with some mixed-use retail and office spaces on the first and second floors, he said.
“It’s still in the early planning process,” Brimage said.
There are other developments in the works too, he said. When they have some more permanent plans, we look forward to sitting down and going over them so I can keep The Scoop readers updated.
Developers want to extend Azalea Street from where it currently ends at Circle Way through to the future hotel, Lake Jackson City Manager Bill Yenne said. This would be a public road and potentially extend through to Center Way, he said.
Earlybird Donuts coming next month
Earlybird Donuts, which will replace AHOT Taqueria at 509 N. Downing St. in Angleton after the beloved taco restaurant moved to 501 W. Mulberry St., plans to open in early February, representative Hourk Ung told me.
“We’ll have the normal donuts, kolaches, croissants, breakfast tacos,” Ung said.
He’s been in the food business for about 30 years, he said. He had a donut shop and a fast-food restaurant in Sweeny before he gave that up to raise a family, Ung said.
But as it turns out, it takes money to do that, and Ung is diving back in a location where he said there was a donut shop about 20 years ago. It has good traffic, he said.
Earlybird Donuts will have a grand opening about a week after they settle in, Ung said.
