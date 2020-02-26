CLUTE — It’s a story many have heard before. The Life at Forest View, formerly known as The Breeze at Lake Barbara, formerly known as Ashton Oaks, has new ownership and management.
This time it’s different, representatives say.
The Life is a company with properties all over the country, including several in Georgia and Texas, President Daniel Hamann said.
While they were not “abreast of the reputation or challenges” when they bought the apartment complex at 201 Hackberry Drive six months ago, it doesn’t scare them, Hamann said.
“We’ve worked through this before,” Hamann said.
The Life has two former police chiefs on staff who advise them on safety issues, he said. The Life at Forest View has dedicated staff, two who have moved down to the area to make sure all of the property’s needs are attended to, Hamann said.
They encountered the property at about 60 percent capacity, he said. After taking a hard look at who was living there, many of them were not on the lease and had never been background-checked, he said.
The Life at Forest View, one of the largest housing complexes in the city, is now down to 30 percent occupancy, Hamann said.
“We’re renovating all the units,” Hamann said.
About 100 apartments are already renovated, he said. At a Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony Feb. 18, the staff gave tours of the remodeled apartments.
The property has one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The complex offers multiple swimming pools, on-site barbecue areas, brand new laundry centers and a community playground.
The units have walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private balconies or patios.
The Life already invested almost $3 million into the property, Hamann said. Besides basic renovations, they are also making sure the complex is up to city codes and has proper fire suppression, he said.
The company is excited to make an investment in this community, Hamann said.
“I love small towns like this,” he said.
Their goal is to invest capital and provide good, safe housing, he said.
The property has done an amazing job providing a product that people need, Fred Ortiz of the Brazosport Area Chamber said.
“Housing is one of our areas of greatest concern,” Ortiz said.
Affordable housing is a top priority for the company, Hamann said.
“We’re excited to be here,” Hamann said. “We’re excited to turn things around.”
